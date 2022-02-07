The City of London Is the Busiest Since the Onset of Omicron as Workers Return

(Bloomberg) -- More people are back at their desks in the City of London than at any time since December, when the government told people to work from home to slow the spread of the omicron variant.

Almost 70% of staff were back in the workplace in the city’s biggest financial district on Thursday, according to data compiled by Google, which tracks the movements of some of its users.

In mid-December, the government advised employees to work from home if possible, and required people to wear masks in shops and on public transport. The restrictions were eased in January as cases began to fall -- but many of the City’s 540,000 workers are still spending at least part of the week at home.

The rebound has also been slowed by the closing of part of the Northern Line, a subway which provides access to the financial district, for several months.

Journeys to and from stations like Bank and Canary Wharf were up almost 25% before 10am this morning compared with Jan. 24, according to figures released by Transport for London on Monday. But they still trail other parts of London. Travel at City stations is at just 39% of its pre-pandemic level compared with 52% for the wider public transport network.

(Adds TfL statistics from fifth paragraph.)

