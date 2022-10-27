(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to In The City on Apple podcastsSubscribe to In The City on Spotify

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is being heralded by some in the City as “a safe pair of hands” due in part to his resume: An MBA from Stanford University, a stint at Goldman Sachs and some time at The Children’s Investment Fund. It also helps that he accurately predicted Liz Truss's fiscal plan would be heartily rejected by investors. But while many finance professionals say they're appreciative of Sunak's moderate tone, editor Katherine Griffiths reports that some are worried their dream of a reformed, City of London 2.0 is dead.

In this week's In the City, Griffiths along with editor Tom Metcalf join David Merritt and Francine Lacqua to discuss Sunak's vision (such as it is) for the City, what his leadership means for a post-Brexit Britain and mounting concerns from banks about the possibility of higher taxes to keep the UK afloat.

Plus, senior executive editor Simon Kennedy joins to discuss his discovery of a "Goldman globe." Since the end of 2005, there have only been about 48 hours in which an alumnus of the Wall Street giant didn't hold either the position of prime minister, finance minister, central bank chief or their equivalents in a G-7 country.

