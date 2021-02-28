The Complete List of Golden Globe Winners

(Bloomberg) -- Following is the complete list of winners from Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California:

Best motion picture — drama

“Nomadland,” Searchlight (Disney)

Best performance by an actress — film drama

Andra Day, “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday,” Hulu (Disney)

Best performance by an actor — musical film or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Amazon Studios

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Amazon Studios

Best director — motion picture

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland,” Searchlight (Disney)

Best performance by an actor — film drama

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Netflix

Best limited series or TV movie

“The Queen’s Gambit,” Netflix

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit,” Netflix

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown,” Netflix

Best supporting actress — motion picture

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian,” STXFilms

Best TV series — drama

“The Crown,” Netflix

Best motion picture — foreign language

“Minari,” (USA) A24

Best actor in a TV series — drama

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown,” Netflix

Best performance by an actress — musical film or comedy

Rosamund Pike, “I Care A Lot,” Netflix

Best TV series — musical or comedy

“Schitt’s Creek,” Pop TV

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+

Best original score — motion picture

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, “Soul,” Walt Disney Pictures

Best original song — motion picture

“Io Si (Seen),” “The Life Ahead,” Netflix

Best actress in TV drama series

Emma Corrin, “The Crown,” Netflix

Best screenplay — motion picture

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Netflix

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True,” HBO

Best motion picture — animated

“Soul,” Disney

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek,” Pop TV

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

John Boyega, “Small Axe,” Amazon.com

Best supporting actor — motion picture

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Warner Bros.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.