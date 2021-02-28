1h ago
The Complete List of Golden Globe Winners
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Following is the complete list of winners from Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California:
Best motion picture — drama
- “Nomadland,” Searchlight (Disney)
Best performance by an actress — film drama
- Andra Day, “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday,” Hulu (Disney)
Best performance by an actor — musical film or comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Amazon Studios
Best motion picture — musical or comedy
- “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Amazon Studios
Best director — motion picture
- Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland,” Searchlight (Disney)
Best performance by an actor — film drama
- Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Netflix
Best limited series or TV movie
- “The Queen’s Gambit,” Netflix
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
- Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit,” Netflix
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie
- Gillian Anderson, “The Crown,” Netflix
Best supporting actress — motion picture
- Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian,” STXFilms
Best TV series — drama
- “The Crown,” Netflix
Best motion picture — foreign language
- “Minari,” (USA) A24
Best actor in a TV series — drama
- Josh O’Connor, “The Crown,” Netflix
Best performance by an actress — musical film or comedy
- Rosamund Pike, “I Care A Lot,” Netflix
Best TV series — musical or comedy
- “Schitt’s Creek,” Pop TV
Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+
Best original score — motion picture
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, “Soul,” Walt Disney Pictures
Best original song — motion picture
- “Io Si (Seen),” “The Life Ahead,” Netflix
Best actress in TV drama series
- Emma Corrin, “The Crown,” Netflix
Best screenplay — motion picture
- Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Netflix
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
- Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True,” HBO
Best motion picture — animated
- “Soul,” Disney
Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy
- Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek,” Pop TV
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie
- John Boyega, “Small Axe,” Amazon.com
Best supporting actor — motion picture
- Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Warner Bros.
