The Corn Kernels Say It’ll Be Biden Vs. Trump: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- It’ll be Joe Biden versus Donald Trump in November 2020, if one is to believe the corn kernels.

By mid-afternoon Thursday, more than 2,000 Iowans had voted in the State Fair’s “Cast Your Kernel” survey by dropping corn kernels into glass jars labeled with the names of candidates.

When the poll closed for the day at 9 p.m., Democrats and Republicans were tied 50% to 50%. Among Democrats, Biden was the front runner with 33% of the vote, followed by South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 14% and Senator Elizabeth Warren with 12%. Trump held a hefty lead over opponent Bill Weld, the former governor of Massachusetts, with 97% of the Republican vote.

WHO TV, the NBC affiliate in Des Moines, has been doing the corn kernel poll at every Iowa State Fair for nearly 20 years. The survey tends to track with the state’s actual voting tends.

Coming Up This Week

The major Democratic presidential candidates gather at the Iowa Wing Ding on Friday, a major Democratic fund-raiser to speak and glad-hand with donors and other voters.

To contact the reporter on this story: Emma Kinery in Washington at ekinery@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Wendy Benjaminson at wbenjaminson@bloomberg.net, Kathleen Hunter

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.