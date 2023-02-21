(Bloomberg) -- Keeping Britain’s lights on is getting more expensive after an auction to secure power capacity four years in advance cleared at a record high.

The capacity market auction is a competition to guarantee financing for existing and new-build UK power generation, and aims to ensure there’s enough capacity to meet demand even when it’s not windy. It cleared at £65-60 per kilowatt per year, National Grid Plc’s system operator said on Twitter, significantly higher than expected.

Higher auction prices, which are spread across consumer bills, mean a larger up-front cost for the country to bear but also help to secure ample supply, which may ease a strain on future costs. It’s designed to pay plants to be available so operators don’t rely only on generating during high-priced hours to make money. Germany is also looking to introduce a similar measure.

“By pushing the capacity auction price up, operators are hedging against future low power prices,” BloombergNEF’s Andreas Gandolfo said. “This forces the UK government, and consequently rate payers, to take on the risk.”

While full results will be released later on Tuesday, the high price is likely to see 15-year capacity contracts awarded to new-build gas plants, just as Britain aims to reach a net-zero power grid by 2035. Companies including EP UK Investments Ltd. and Vitol Group’s VPI were expected to bid for funding for new gas developments.

The price also means fleets of new large batteries to be connected to the grid are likely to be built, as they secure investment in the face of inflationary pressures that have raised battery metal costs.

For Tuesday’s auction for 2026-27, BloombergNEF and Aurora Energy Research had estimated prices would clear around £40-£53.

Last year’s auction saw nuclear plants lose out even as the government pledged to expand use of the technology. The price then — just £30.59 — set a record which has now been doubled.

(Updates throughout with additional context)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.