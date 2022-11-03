The Covid Vaccine Is Fueling A Race For All Kinds Of Cures

Messenger RNA technology made it possible for scientists and drugmakers to quickly develop a Covid-19 vaccine.

Now, pharmaceutical companies are working to use mRNA for other diseases.

Dr. Drew Weissman, one of the researchers who pioneered the mRNA technology that led to the Covid vaccine, joins this episode to talk about his discovery and the impact it will continue to have on the way patients are treated. Bloomberg biosecurity reporter Riley Griffin stops in to discuss Pfizer’s next phase of developing mRNA vaccines. And Bloomberg’s chief medical writer Robert Langreth forecasts how this technology could transform treatment for a variety of illnesses.

