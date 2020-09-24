The Crash Test Dummy Family Now Has a Child, and Her Name Is Q3

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. auto safety regulators unveiled a new model Thursday to test automobile safety and it’s a lot younger.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration introduced the first child-sized side impact crash test dummy in federal regulations.

The new dummy, known as Q3, represents the average weight and height of a 3-year-old child. NHTSA said the Q3 “will provide more realistic data about the effect side impact crashes have on children” because it was specifically designed for testing child seats in such crash tests.

The agency said it is also proposing new federal rules to require that child car seat labels encourage that youngsters remain in rear-facing child seats until they outgrow the height and weight limits of those seats.

“Every child’s life is precious, and the Department’s work will save young lives,” Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said in a statement.

