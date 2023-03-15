The Cure Priced Tour Tickets as Low as $20. Ticketmaster Had Other Ideas.

(Bloomberg) -- Ticketmaster is once again drawing the anger of concertgoers after some fans planning to see the British band the Cure reported paying fees that exceeded the prices for the actual seats.

The Cure, 1980s New Wave darlings with a cult following, tried to keep prices low, selling tickets for as little as $20 each. Service fees, facility charges and order processing costs can easily exceed that, some buyers reported.

The band said on its website it was selling seats to verified fans to block ticket scalpers and limit inflated resale prices. Ticketmaster didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ticketmaster, a division of concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment Inc., has long been a punching bag for fans upset about the high cost of seeing their favorite acts live.

The controversy has heated up over the past year as fans saw prices soar for acts like Bruce Springsteen and Madonna. After the site crashed in November when Taylor Swift seats went on sale, politicians across the country called for investigations and explanations.

Read More: Live Nation CEO to Face Senate About Taylor Swift Fiasco

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.