I am no A+ student of irony, having been raised in the generation taught by Alanis Morissette. Having said that, I do believe Zoom requiring its employees to return to work is ironic. In a statement, Zoom said it will be enforcing a “structured hybrid approach” requiring people who live near an office to come in two days a week. Interesting coming from the biggest enabler of remote work since the pandemic. A little too ironic, don’t you think?

Risk off: Markets are in a sour mood this morning driven by a couple of things. First, China’s trade numbers paint a picture of a struggling economy. Exports dropped for a third consecutive month sliding 14.5 per cent in July (more than expected and biggest drop since July 2020). Imports were also a bother, dropping 12.4 per cent (more than the -5.6 per cent expected). Second, regional banks are falling after a debt downgrade by Moody’s last night. Moody’s cut the rating of 10 regional banks (including M&T Bank) and warned of cutting on bigger banks like U.S. Bancorp, State Street and Bank of New York Mellon. The reasons won’t shock you: higher funding costs, regulatory risk and commercial real estate exposure. Nevertheless, markets don’t like it. Third, Italy followed through on a one-time 40 per cent windfall tax on its banks that benefitted from rising rates. Today we also have earnings to contend with. On the TSX, 13 companies are reporting, including Barrick Gold (flat pre-market on earnings beat). On the S&P 500, just 18 companies.

Make it a double: Tilray shares are surging on a different kind of buzz. The cannabis company is buying eight beer and beverage brands from Anheuser-Busch, including Shock Top and Brenckenridge Brands. This will make Tilray the fifth largest craft beer brewer in the U.S. The stock has been on a tear recently, up more than 30 per cent in less than two weeks.

Make it a double-double: We will be watching shares of Restaurant Brands International this morning. The owner of Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes reported sales and profit that were better than expected. Comparable sales at Timmies grew more than 11 per cent, nearly double what was expected. While Burger King and Popeyes also exceeded expectations. Canada drove the strength for Tim Hortons while the U.S. drove the strength for Burger King. The stock is flat in the pre-market as it sits near all-time highs. The CEO will be on Bloomberg Markets at 1 p.m. EDT. Shares of Beyond Meat meanwhile are plunging in the pre-market. The not-meat meat-maker saw sales plunge more than 30 per cent, cut its sales forecast for the year and said it won’t achieve its cash-flow positive goal this year.

Undeliverable: Shares of UPS are lower and are dragging down peer Fedex this morning. The package delivery company is cutting its sales and margin forecast as it warns of a slowdown in demand coupled with rising costs from recent labour deals. Part of the new labour deal includes adding air conditioning to UPS delivery vehicles. As a bellwether of global trade, UPS is also painting a picture of a global slowdown. Package volume in both the U.S. and international markets fell.

Winning by losing (lbs): Novo Nordisk is at an all-time high after showing its “obesity” drug Wegovy reduced the risk of heart attack and strokes by 20 per cent. These kind of results nudge it further into the category of drugs that should be covered and away from the fad-dieters club. Speaking of which, shares of Eli Lilly are poised to open at an all-time high after boosting its sales forecast. The reason? Its “diabetes” drug Mounjaro hit nearly US$1 billion in sales in the quarter and the company is forecasting that the good times will roll on for the year.

Notable Calls

Canaccord upgraded to Strong Buy at Raymond James

Stephen Boland is upgrading Canaccord Genuity believing we may have reached “peak pessimism” and we could see a strong stock price reaction should deal activity improve.

Target $11

Banks and Housing Market

Mike Rizvanovic at KBW says recent housing data showed subdued sales activity in July. He is modelling weakening mortgage growth in Canada for the Big Six banks with CIBC facing the biggest revenue headwind from a slowing domestic mortgage market.

Home Depot & Lowe’s downgraded at Telsey