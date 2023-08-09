Food, shelter, love, safety. These are what I thought were key ingredients of parenthood. Then I got waitlisted for Taylor Swift tickets and I know what it means to fail at parenting. Anyway, I think I am going to be put up for adoption. Looking for a home with a less demanding five-year old. No idea where she got that from.

Here are five things you need to know:

Recovery day: Markets are trying to rebound from yesterday’s sell-off. Oil is flexing, now trading at its highest level since November 2022. Worth nothing, the TSX energy sector nor the oil producer sub group, has outperformed the price of crude. We are also awaiting an announcement from U.S. President Biden on prohibiting some U.S. investments in China. Speaking of China, annual CPI fell in July for the first time in 28 months and PPI extended its decline for 10th straight month. Deflation anyone? Today we have 30 TSX composite companies reporting, including from insurers Sunlife, Great-West Life and Element Fleet. Just four on the S&P 500 with Disney after the bell.

Metro on deck: Sales and profit at grocery store operator Metro beat expectations. Food sales were up nearly 10 per cent, above the 5 per cent expected, while pharmacy sales were up nearly 6 per cent, also a beat. Metro noted that in a high inflation environment, shoppers are increasingly turning to their discount brands. Like Loblaw, the company is quick to point out that food basket sales are growing less than food CPI. Their margins were also down, noting this was due to a decline in food margins. On the current labour dispute at 27 of their stores in the GTA, the CEO says he is “clearly disappointed” but “we look forward to a resolution.” Investors have fallen out of love with Metro. It is the worst performing grocery store in 2023.

Get me Ryan Reynolds: Shares of Nuvei are plunging in the pre-market, down more than 25 per cent last time I checked. The Montreal-based digital payments company that counts Ryan Reynolds as an investor/spokesperson cut its sales and profit forecast. The company says it has to cut its sales forecast because it is taking longer to attract new business and the company decided to exit a relationship with a large customer. This is not a story of a high-flyer flinching at bad news. Shares of Nuvei struggled into the print. It is poised to be one of the biggest laggards today.

Can I get a Lyft?: Shares of Lyft are under pressure after the ride-sharing company posted the slowest growth since the pandemic. Sales grew a tepid 3 per cent, a little less than expected. Revenue per active rider was a miss and outlook for Q4 was worse than expected. Lyft has been a laggard this year, especially compared to rival Uber. Shares of Uber are up 83 per cent so far this year compared to just 5 per cent for Lyft.

We(don’t)Work: Shares of the co-working office space provider are taking a hit after it warned there is “substantial doubt” it can stay in business. The writing was on the wall in many ways. The stock is already down 98 per cent from when it went public in October 2021 and has burned through $10 billion in free cash flow in the last four years. Never profitable. Worth noting that WeWork’s loss could benefit other co-working spaces. Take a look at London’s IWG. Shares are rallying on WeWork's demise and the company is expected to turn a profit this year.

Notable Guests

Quebec based AI company, Coveo said its fiscal first-quarter loss narrowed on higher sales. I’ll be speaking to the CEO, Louis Têtu, at 10:20 a.m. EDT.

Mining royalty company Franco-Nevada beat analyst expectations despite headwinds, I’ll speak to the CEO, Paul Brink, at 11:40 a.m. EDT.

And Eric Boyko, CEO of Stingray Group, will joins me at 11:50 a.m. EDT to explain why he’s not worried about a slowdown in revenue growth at the company.