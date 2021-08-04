Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

You won’t find a better one-stop shop than BNN Bloomberg for CEO perspective on Canada’s COVID resilience.

It starts at 9:10 a.m. with Canaccord Genuity CEO Dan Daviau, who must be loving the deal-making business these days. His Bay Street firm just reported a near doubling in adjusted earnings per share thanks in part to a record advisory fees. Then we’ve got Mark Shapiro at 9:20 a.m. on the Toronto Blue Jays’ 600+ days away from home and the herculean task of navigating border issues. At 10:20 a.m., Sleep Country Canada CEO David Friesema discusses the mattress retailer’s latest quarter, which saw revenue surge 67 per cent despite store closures that affected almost one-third of the company’s operating days. And if you’re looking for something completely different, have you heard the one about a Canadian solar company getting strong-armed by an oligarch in Ukraine? We’ll learn all about TIU Canada’s legal tussle when CEO Michael Yurkovich joins us at 3:20 p.m.

MARKET WATCH

The S&P/TSX Composite and S&P 500 are coming off record closes yesterday and facing a muted open based on the look of futures. We should expect this morning’s speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Vice-Chair Richard Clarida to attract plenty of attention.

DIGGING IN ON WFH

A new Angus Reid Institute survey suggests that almost half of Canadians who are currently working from home and would prefer to continue doing so say they’d either quit or look for a new job if they’re forced back into the office. The survey also shows almost three quarters (71 per cent) of respondents who've worked from home said their remote productivity was good or great. We’ll dig into the sentiment with ARI President Shachi Kurl at 4:30 p.m. And for more on the potential challenges ahead, check out our recent conversation with employment lawyer Muneeza Sheikh.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

The two-month-old strike at Vale’s operations in Sudbury, Ont. is coming to an end after workers voted 85 per cent in favour of a new labour deal. The agreement includes a $3,500 signing bonus, a $2,500 “recognition payment” for efforts during the pandemic, and retirement health benefits for future hires. Vale said employees will return to work next week.

Paramount Resources has raised its free cash flow forecast for this year to $185 million from $140 million and said those funds will be steered toward debt reduction and dividends. On that front, Paramount recently implemented a $0.02/share monthly payment to shareholders.

Lyft shares are rising in pre-market trading after the ride-hailing service posted a surprise adjusted profit in the second quarter (on EBITDA basis) as revenue surged 125 per cent year-over-year.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS