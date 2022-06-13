U.S. equity futures are pointing to further losses when trading gets underway in North America. Investors have been reassessing how aggressive the American central bank will have to be in raising its key lending rate to fight decades-high inflation following fresh data on Friday that dashed hopes inflation may have peaked. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike interest rates by 50-basis points on Wednesday and again next month, but there is growing consensus we could see one 75-basis points increase before the end of summer.

CRYPTOS ALSO DEEP IN THE RED

Cryptocurrencies will be in focus as Bitcoin fell below $24,000, hitting its lowest level since December 2020 and other tokens suffered even deeper losses amid a broader sell-off in risk assets. The selling deepened as crypto lender Celsius put a halt to withdrawals and transfers due to “extreme market conditions.”

LORETTA ROGERS, FAMILY MATRIARCH AND LONGTIME DIRECTOR, DIES AT 83

The passing of Rogers family matriarch Loretta Rogers leaves an empty spot on the 10-person advisory board to the Rogers Control Trust. The committee directs the telecom giant through its ownership of 97.5 per cent of the company’s voting Class A shares. At this time, it is not clear how, or if, that spot will be filled. Loretta Rogers co-founded the company along with her late husband Ted. She died on Saturday at the age of 83.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Cenovus Energy has reached a deal to buy the remaining 50 per cent stake in Sunrise oil sands from BP. BP will no longer have assets in oil sands production but will pick up Cenovus’s interest in the Bay du Nord project in Eastern Canada

West Texas Intermediate futures are down below US$119 a barrel as investors weigh the prospect of further monetary tightening and the potential for more COVID-19 lockdowns in China

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS