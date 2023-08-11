Aug 11, 2023
The Daily Chase: Air Canada and Sleep Country reports earnings
By Amber Kanwar
5 things you need to know to start your trading day
Anchor, Reporter
Here are five things you need to know:
Risk is off: Markets are a little downbeat this morning after the rally fizzled yesterday afternoon. Today we blame weak lending data out of China. Another data point confirming a slowdown. The PBOC does make an interest rate decision next week and while consensus isn’t expecting much, we could get a stimulus surprise. We also got a read of producer price inflation in the U.S. and it ticked back up, just like CPI. Market odds of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve actually keep coming down for September but have been trending up for the November meeting.
Take to the skies: Air Canada could catch a bid today after trouncing profit expectations and generating nearly $1 billion in free cash flow. Analysts seem impressed with the results especially the fact that the company nudged up the bottom end of its profit forecast. There had been some concern that travel demand was waning but Air Canada says that based on current booking patterns they see prevailing strength in travel demand for the rest of the year.
Go to the mattresses: Sleep Country saw a big drop in same-store sales (-10.9 per cent) as total sales also fell. EPS dropped nearly 40 per cent and came in below expectations. The CEO offered a cautious tone in the press release. “We continue to see softness in the second quarter following a slowdown in consumer spending on large discretionary goods...” said Steward Schaefer, CEO of Sleep Country. He was, however, “cautiously optimistic” that the shift in spending is temporary. The CEO will be on with me at 10:30 a.m. EDT.
Cheesy results: Saputo has been trawling at the bottom of the 52-week low list, so I’ll be curious how investors respond to the latest set of results. Sales and profit beat expectations, with total sales growing 4 per cent. But like Canadian Tire yesterday, the company is withdrawing its profit target for 2025 as it now expects global dairy demand to remain moderate vs a previous expectation of growth. Desjardins says it shouldn’t be a surprise that they withdrew their forecast, but we will see if investors feel the same at the open.
Members only: Soho House is rallying in the pre-market after showing it grew membership and membership revenue more than expected. I always wonder how an “exclusive, members-only” club can remain that way as a public company that probably needs to deliver growth every quarter. Soho House was one of those “Class of 2021” IPOs that has fallen dramatically during the 2022 sell off. It went public at $14 per share, never went above that price and is now poised to open at under $7 per share with this 10 per cent pre-market rally. Oh, and its still losing money. But not as much as before.
