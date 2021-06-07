Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Air Canada has bowed to the public uproar over bonuses, announcing last night that its chief executive and executive vice-presidents are voluntarily giving up those payouts in a bid to quell an “unintended consequence” over compensation. They’re also relinquishing “share appreciation units” that were handed out after the execs agreed to forego some of their salaries during the COVID crisis. In its announcement last night, the airline pointed out its comp structure was approved in the middle of last year, (i.e., long before it negotiated the $5.9-billion emergency backstop with the federal government). In a brief statement, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said “Canadians are right to expect responsible corporate behaviour.”

A couple basic questions: whose best interests are served in this outcome? What signal does it send to other executives and their directors who determine comp? And what’s the fallout (if any) for employee retention?

YELLEN: HIGHER RATES A ‘PLUS’

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen can’t seem to resist opining on her former team’s work. In an interview this weekend, Yellen – who of course previously served as chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve – said it “would actually be a plus” for society and the central bank if rates were “slightly higher." This is the second time in recent weeks that she’s waded into monetary policy, after causing a stir last month when she said rates may have to rise to prevent an overheating economy.

G7 TAX PACT

As expected, Group of Seven finance ministers reached consensus on the merit of a 15 per cent global minimum corporate tax rate at their meeting in the United Kingdom over the weekend. Now comes the hard work of getting the rest of the world on board, starting with the broader Group of 20 meeting next month.

OIL HITS US$70

For the first time since October 2018, West Texas Intermediate crude touched US$70 per barrel today, extending a rally that’s been built on encouraging demand signals and restraint by OPEC and its allies. Hard to believe that a little more than a year ago, oil briefly sank into negative territory in the early days of the pandemic.

WORKERS DIG IN HEELS ON WFH

Keep an eye on BNNBloomberg.ca today for first-hand accounts of what some Canadians are expecting the new norm will be for the future of work – and why some who’ve fled urban cores for the comfort of the suburbs will just say no to a full-time return to the office. We’ll get expert legal advice on what employers can and can’t do about this, when Baker McKenzie Partner Kevin Coon joins The Close shortly after 4 p.m.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Lightspeed announced a pair of acquisitions this morning for a combined cost of $925 million in cash and stock. The deals are for Ecwid, which is described as a “best-in-class global ecommerce platform”, and NuOrder, which is described as a digital platform that connects merchants and suppliers.

announced a pair of acquisitions this morning for a combined cost of $925 million in cash and stock. The deals are for Ecwid, which is described as a “best-in-class global ecommerce platform”, and NuOrder, which is described as a digital platform that connects merchants and suppliers. In an election that has the mining industry’s attention, Peru’s presidential runoff is too close to call at this point, with slightly more than one percentage point separating the two nominees.

presidential runoff is too close to call at this point, with slightly more than one percentage point separating the two nominees. Outgoing Amazon.com Inc. CEO Jeff Bezos is going to outer space, announcing this morning via Instagram that he intends to be on a July 20 mission by his own space tourism company, Blue Origin.

is going to outer space, announcing this morning via Instagram that he intends to be on a July 20 mission by his own space tourism company, Blue Origin. EXFO is on our radar today after the Quebec-based network-monitoring specialist after agreeing to an all-cash US$6/share privatization by its founder.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS