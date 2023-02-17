It appears Air Canada's operations returned to some semblance of normalcy in the key holiday quarter. The nation's largest air carrier reported record fourth-quarter passenger revenues – about $4.1 billion – double that of the fourth quarter last year, and perhaps more importantly two per cent higher than Q4 2019, just before the pandemic hit. Now, we're not all of the way back just yet – capacity is still only at about 85 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, with no expectations that'll return to 2019 levels until 2024. The company also reported a wider-than-expected adjusted net loss in the quarter ($0.61 per share vs est. $0.33) as operating expenses rose 46 per cent – though it should be noted that adjusted net loss was narrower than the $1.61 per share booked in the same quarter last year.

RESETTING THE COUNTDOWN CLOCK ON ROGERS-SHAW DEAL

Rogers, Shaw and Quebecor are again giving themselves more breathing room to complete that series of transactions that would see Rogers snap up Shaw for $20 billion, and subsequently offload the latter's Freedom Mobile unit to Quebecor's Videotron for $2.85 billion. This time, the outside date has been extended from today to March 31 – not an unexpected move, as the three parties are still waiting on a final approval from Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, who has said he is in no way beholden to the outside dates set by the companies when it comes to green lighting the deal. Worth noting Champagne's decision is the final approval needed to seal the deal for Rogers to buy up Shaw, with that $20 billion price tag the largest in Canadian telecom takeover history.

MACKLEM DEFENDS DECISION TO PAUSE ON RATES

Now, I wouldn't call Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem's address to the House of Commons finance committee revelatory, but I will say it appears the central bank has settled on its narrative and intends to stick to it. Speaking to lawmakers yesterday, Macklem said the domestic economy may be on track for a recession this year, but it won't be nearly as painful as prior economic contractions. Macklem reiterated that the central bank doesn't expect to take interest rates another leg higher, but will act if inflation doesn't track the way the BoC expects – that's bang in line with his view that it will still take time for prior rate increases to work their way through the system. On that note as we look ahead to next week, we'll get yet another indicator of how that inflation fight is going when we get January's CPI data on Tuesday.

MARKETS SET TO END THE WEEK ON A DOWN NOTE

North American equity market futures are pointing to a lower open as investors look toward commentary from U.S. Federal Reserve officials for cues on the path of future rate increases. This time around it's some hawkish commentary from the likes of Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard – yesterday, Mester said she sees a “compelling economic case” for a further half-percentage point hike, while Bullard said he wouldn't rule out supporting such a move at the March meeting. In any case, you can see the impact on the mood of the markets – while all three U.S. futures contracts are in the red this morning, the more rate-sensitive Nasdaq is pointing to the most significant losses, with futures down about one per cent.

DEERE RAISES FORECAST AS TRACTOR DEMAND REMAINS BUOYANT

We'll be keeping an eye on shares of Deere & Co. today – up three per cent in the premarket – after the agricultural bellwether raised its profit forecast for the year ahead. The company does not expect net income to come in at as much as US$9.25 billion this coming year, well above the earlier forecast range of US$8-8.5 billion. It's a geopolitical story as much as anything – Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China's reopening and a severe drought in Argentina have sent crop prices soaring, allowing American farmers to shell out on pricier equipment that can harvest more efficiently, thus boosting demand for Deere products. Deere figures a lot of the demand in the year ahead will come from large agricultural producers, as smaller players may have their budgets a bit more constrained by how much they're spending on fertilizers.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Hedge fund manager Luxor Capital is turning up the temperature in its fight to block Ritchie Bros.' planned US$7.3 billion acquisition of IAA. Luxor is accusing Ritchie Bros. understated its future profitability as a standalone business to help sell the deal, while the auctioneer told our Bloomberg News partners that Luxor's claims are “deceptive” and “based on faulty math”.

Oil prices are tracking lower – down about three per cent – putting crude on track for a fourth straight session of declines, the longest such streak since early December.

CP Rail says Unifor members have ratified a new two-year collective agreement, covering approximately 1,200 mechanical employees in Canada.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS