Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Time's running out on Air Canada's offer to buy Aeroplan - and the loyalty plan's owner is sizing up other options behind the scenes. Aimia has confirmed it's in talks with Oneworld airline alliance, which is home to many of Air Canada's rivals.

BOUNCING BALL ON TRADE

It’s a big stew of trade tension again this morning. The latest: China’s Commerce Ministry fired back at the U.S., warning the “carrot-and-stick tactic” of threatening to jack up tariff rates won’t work on the world’s second-largest economy. Meanwhile, we’re expecting Mexico’s economy minister to sit down with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in D.C. today in a bid to maintain momentum on NAFTA talks without Canada in the room.

MUSK APOLOGIZES, TESLA RALLIES

Production hell might be worth it after all. Tesla shares are rallying in the pre-market after the carmaker said it “should…become sustainably profitable for the first time in our history” after navigating Model 3 production hurdles. CEO Elon Musk also attempted to mend fences with analysts on the conference call after a feisty exchange last quarter. “There are no reasons for it and I’d gotten no sleep and been working sort of 110-hour, 120-hour weeks. But, nonetheless, there’s still no excuse,” he said.

Saskatchewan premier: Ottawa needs to entirely back off from carbon tax BNN Bloomberg gets perspective from one of the provinces opposed to Ottawa's carbon tax. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the federal government's reduction of the carbon price is an "admission" of the effect that this initiative would have on industries across Canada.

MOE BLASTS CARBON TAX

Yesterday’s tinkering by the federal government clearly isn’t enough to bring Saskatchewan on board. Premier Scott Moe decried the revised carbon tax as “economic poison” when we spoke with him yesterday afternoon. If you missed it, watch it here.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Bombardier reported an unexpected adjusted second-quarter profit, while cash flow turned positive (courtesy of proceeds from the Downsview site sale). This is largely a business jet story now that Airbus is calling the shots on CSeries. On that front, Bombardier says the Global 7500 should be certified “shortly”.

-Kinross Gold said late yesterday it’s pausing work on Phase Two of its Tasiast project in Mauritania, where the government previously stated it wants a “mutually beneficial” arrangement with the miner.

-TransCanada is selling a basket of wind farm stakes to Innergex Renewable Energy for $630 million.

-MEG Energy reported a wider than expected loss this morning and said it’s retained TD Securities to review alternatives for its Hi-Q upgrading technology. Most interesting narrative here is the company’s relationship with Highfields Capital.

-Canadian Natural Resources’ funds flow hit a record $2.7 billion in the second quarter. The oil producer also moved up its target for first oil at Kirby North and said it’s boosting production at its massive Horizon oil sands project.

-Starbucks announced late yesterday it’s teaming up with Alibaba on a delivery service and online store in China. This feels particularly newsworthy now that Restaurant Brands has stated its plan to make a big splash with Tim Hortons in China.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: BCE, Bombardier, Canadian Natural Resources, TransCanada, MEG Energy, SNC-Lavalin, Open Text, Fairfax Financial, Industrial Alliance, Cott, Gildan Activewear, Parkland Fuel, Norbord, Obsidian Energy, Pembina Pipeline, Seven Generations, Resolute Forest Products, Sleep Country Canada, CBS

-Notable data: U.S. factory orders, U.S. durable goods orders

-Air Canada-led takeover offer for Aeroplan to expire

-7:00 a.m. ET: Bank of England releases interest rate decision

-10:00 a.m. ET: Ontario Attorney General Caroline Mulroney and Environment Minister Rod Phillips make announcement at Ontario legislature

-7:00 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump holds rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe.