Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The cascading effect of the federal government’s green light for Air Canada’s purchase of Transat A.T. came into sharper focus overnight. WestJet CEO Ed Sims came out spitting nails, decrying the approval as showing “blatant disregard” for competition. Transat, meanwhile, indicated it now expects the European Commission to have its say on the deal sometime in the first half of this year; as such, talks are now underway with Air Canada to extend the outside date for closing the takeover, which is currently set for Feb. 15. No doubt the motivation for the deal will become even clearer as we pore through Air Canada’s year-end results, which show a $3.8-billion operating loss for 2020 as COVID-19 batters the aviation industry. Indeed, outgoing Air Canada CEO Calin Rovinescu today described 2020 as “the bleakest year” in his industry’s history.

WILD WEEK FOR POT STOCKS

Trust our market commentator Andrew McCreath to tell it like it is. “This is very, very dangerous what’s going on right now,” he said in yesterday’s Final 15, while pointing to trading volumes that have gone parabolic in recent days and “ridiculously volatile movement” in the sector. David George-Cosh has gone in-depth on the frenzy in an analysis piece for BNNBloomberg.ca. Not that fundamentals have seemed to matter this week, but we’ll point out Aurora Cannabis gave the street something to consider with second-quarter revenue that was virtually unchanged sequentially, while posting a sharp drop in selling, general and administrative expenses.

TSX STREAK SNAPPED

After eight straight days of gains, the S&P/TSX Composite Index closed in the red yesterday as the aforementioned frenzy sent shares in large pot producers sharply lower. Even so, the index is up six per cent this month alone.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

fared far better with its investments in its latest earnings report, with a net gain of US$1.2 billion compared to a loss of $27.3 million in the third quarter. Separately, the pandemic’s impact on Fairfax’s sweeping insurance operations were evident last year, with nearly US$669 million in losses pegged to COVID-19. Alongside quarterly numbers, Enbridge today updated its cost estimate for the Line 3 replacement project to $9.3 billion from $8.2 billion. Nonetheless, the pipeline operator said its “updated economics for Line 3 remain attractive.”

swung to an adjusted profit of $338 million in the fourth quarter as it continues benefitting from booming housing-market demand for its products. This might be a first for this space: flagging some consolidation in Canada’s accounting and consulting industry. MNP is buying a segment of Deloitte’s business in this country. Specifics weren’t disclosed, other than indicating the deal comprises 70 partners, 900 team members and almost 25 offices.

