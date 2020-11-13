Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Alarm over the rapid spread of COVID-19 is growing by the day. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the premiers late yesterday and, according to a readout from the conversation, asked them to “bring the virus under control in their jurisdictions” while reiterating the feds’ “whatever it takes” mantra. That happened the same day Alberta’s government brought in new restrictions, while new modelling information in Ontario shows the province’s daily case count could top 6,000 by next month and indicates 61.6 per cent of recent new cases in Toronto have no epidemiological links. Meanwhile, talk is growing about potential school shutdowns in certain jurisdictions and, across the border, Chicago is implementing a stay-at-home order. We’ll gather insight on the economic consequences of all of this and how much higher the tab could rise as governments and central banks attempt to cushion the blow.

ENBRIDGE CLEARS MINNESOTA HURDLES

Consider it a win for Enbridge after the pipeline company announced it received the final batch of state-level authorizations for the Line 3 replacement in Minnesota. Now, Enbridge awaits the green light from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the US$2.6-billion project. Unfortunately for the company, it suffered a setback on another important project today, with Michigan launching a lawsuit to shut down its Line 5 pipeline.

TOUGH TIMES FOR CINEPLEX

Amazing sign of the times that a 91 per cent collapse in attendance and 85 per cent dive in revenue doesn’t even feel shocking. Such is the case for Cineplex’s third-quarter results, which also show a wider EBITDA loss than anticipated, as COVID-19 restrictions and delayed theatrical releases sting the company. As for news beyond the numbers: the theatre operator says its creditors have extended previously-announced covenant relief to the second quarter of next year. And Cineplex is also flexing some creativity, announcing today it will start private theatre rentals as another revenue generator. We look forward to speaking with CEO Ellis Jacob shortly after 1 p.m. ET.

DISNEY+ TO THE RESCUE

Disney+ was the saving grace for The Walt Disney Co. in the latest quarter. The streaming service's subscriber base soared to 73.7 million as of Oct. 3, compared to 57.5 million at the end of June. That was the bright spot in an otherwise brutal quarter that saw Disney swing to a loss as COVID-19 ravaged its business. To wit: revenue from Parks, Experiences and Products sank 61 per cent. Disney also said it's expecting to incur US$1 billion in costs in the 2021 fiscal year just to abide by safety rules. All told, investors like what they see: shares are up almost five per cent in pre-market trading.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Intact Financial is all set for a formal RSA Insurance offer after announcing a $1.25-billion bought deal late yesterday. That’s on top of the $3.2 billion it lined up via the trifecta of major Canadian pension funds.

-Cisco Systems shares are rallying after management’s tone and the second-quarter forecast provided some reassuring signals not only about the company’s prospects, but also enterprise spending more broadly. CEO Chuck Robbins said he’s “encouraged by the signs of improvement in our business as we continue to navigate the pandemic and other macro uncertainties.”

-Dorel Industries has firmed up its privatization at the same price as original indicated: $14.50 per share. The deal, led by Cerberus Capital, will see some of the bike maker's family insiders retain their stakes.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Cineplex, Onex, Emera, DraftKings

-11:30 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes announcement in Ottawa alongside Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough

-12:00 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump receives update on Operation Warp Speed

-G20 finance ministers and central bankers hold virtual meeting to discuss support for vulnerable countries

-iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max available for purchase

