Alberta’s Premier Jason Kenney has imposed tough new restrictions on businesses and social events in a bid to control the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the province. Starting immediately, there is a ban on social gatherings and a mask mandate for all indoor public spaces. On Sunday, gyms, casinos, nail and hair salons and entertainment facilities will be forced to close their doors, while bars and restaurants will only be allowed to do takeout and delivery orders.

FOCUS SHIFTS TO BANK OF CANADA'S TAKE ON THE ECONOMY

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to leave its key lending rate at 0.25 per cent today. However, observers will be looking to see if the recent optimism about vaccines being ready sooner-than-anticipated will boost the banks outlook on the economy. Also of note, Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins steps down today after almost 20 years with the central bank

MARKETS MARCH HIGHER

The S&P TSX Composite extended its rally on Tuesday and is now just 305-points shy of its record close reached on Feb. 20. In the U.S., fresh records were set for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. Despite the rise in coronavirus cases around the world, the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine in the U.K. boosted hope an economic recovery is on the horizon. Investors are also closely watching developments in Washington and more optimistic that Republicans and Democrats can finalize a new COVID-19 relief package.

IN CONVERSATION WITH ROOTS CEO

Meghan Roach is on BNN Bloomberg today at 1 p.m. ET, to discuss how the company has navigated through the pandemic and provide her outlook for the retail industry.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Dollarama is showing gratitude to its staff by giving them a one-time bonus. Full-time employees will get $300 while part-time workers will receive $200. This comes as the discount retailer reported increased sales year-over-year in its third quarter. The discount retailer also noted increased earnings per share over the same period.

-DoorDash is set to make its trading debut today after raising more than $3-billion dollars in an initial public offering. The food delivery service is valued at about US$38-billion, making it the third largest IPO in the U.S. this year.

-Whitecap is buying TORC in a $565-million deal, plans six per cent dividend hike

-British security company G4S PLC has agreed to a $6.5B takeover from Allied Universal Security Services, shunning Montreal-based GardaWorld

-In a note to clients JP Morgan expressed its bullish outlook when it said equities are set to get a $1.1-trillion boost in 2021 thanks to more demand and less supply

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Dollarama, Roots

-Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision (10:00 a.m. ET)

-Airbnb expected to price initial public offering

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Today's note was written by Senior Producer Alicia Harvey. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe.