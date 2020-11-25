Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The impact of COVID-19 is being felt acutely in Alberta, where Premier Jason Kenney has declared a public health emergency and his finance minister underscored the financial pain caused by the pandemic. The province is introducing a slew of new restrictions, including an immediate ban on indoor social gatherings, a pause on in-class schooling for grades 7-12 as of Monday, some elaborate rules for bars and restaurants, and retail capacity restrictions taking effect on Friday. On that last note, Kenney fessed up to making what he called a “stupid” and “grave mistake in the spring” when the province’s decision on essential versus non-essential businesses allowed Walmart and Costco “to sell darn near everything because they have a grocery section”.

We’ll chase local reaction to the economic impact of the new rules, all framed against a fragile fiscal backdrop as the province faces a $21.3-billion deficit this year – which is a slight improvement from its previous estimate thanks to an uptick in federal transfers.

MARKETS STALL

The rally that lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average to an all-time high above 30,000 points yesterday and propelled the TSX Composite Index to a fourth straight day of gains is fading this morning. European indices are broadly lower and U.S. futures are mixed ahead of an updated GDP snapshot from the United States and on the eve of America’s Thanksgiving holiday.

IIROC CLAIMS FRAUD IN 2018 PI FINANCIAL TAKEOVER

We vividly remember the announcement just over two years ago: "Entrepreneur & Investor Gary Ng Acquires PI Financial Corp." screamed the headline on a surprise announcement about the $100-million deal. Late yesterday, a bombshell development: the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada is accusing Ng of an elaborate fraud scheme in financing that deal. In short: he’s alleged to have duped the lenders that provided funding for the purchase. We'll have plenty of details on this. Need to point out that none of the claims have been proven and an initial hearing before IIROC is scheduled for Jan. 6.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Some Canadian softwood producers are getting relief after the U.S. Commerce Department lowered the combined countervailing and antidumping duty rate to 8.99 per cent from 20.23 per cent following an administrative review. International Trade Minister Mary Ng pointed out in a release, however, that Resolute Forest Products will face higher levies.

-Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement project has cleared yet another hurdle after the pipeline operator announced late yesterday that it was formally granted the go-ahead to begin construction in Minnesota.

-Alimentation Couche-Tard will be on our radar this morning after the convenience store operator reported a 32 per cent jump in adjusted profit per share in its fiscal first quarter. Merchandise sales were especially strong in Canada, with an 11.4 per cent gain in same-store activity.

-Nordstrom was unexpectedly profitable in the third quarter thanks to booming ecommerce. The retailer said its digital sales surged 37 per cent to US$1.6 billion, accounting for more than half of its total revenue.

-Gap, on the other hand, is getting punished by investors after falling short of profit expectations in the third quarter. The e-commerce theme was prominent, with online sales spiking 61 per cent year-over-year.

-CAE announced another takeover this morning. This time it’s buying TRU Simulation + Training Canada from Textron for US$40 million.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: U.S. GDP (Q3 second reading), U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. durable goods orders

-Notable earnings: BRP

-2:00 p.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting

