The impact of the wildfires raging across northwestern Alberta continue to reverberate through the Canadian energy industry. There's now more than 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production (boe/d) knocked off the ledger, with some heavy hitters including Cenovus Energy – which says 85,000 boe/d is offline – curtailing operations due to risks stemming from the fires. That's had a clear knock-on effect for Canadian gas prices – spot AECO is up 34 per cent, its biggest spike since November, as the fires rage. As of shortly before 7 a.m. EDT today, there were 88 fires burning in the province, with 25 considered out of control – while that's a mild improvement from Monday, it's still a significant number of blazes this early in the season.

CANADA & CHINA ENGAGE IN TIT-FOR-TAT DIPLOMACY BATTLE

China is expelling Canadian diplomat Jennifer Lalonde in retaliation for Canada's expulsion of Chinese envoy Zhao Wei in what appears to be the biggest escalation of tensions between the two countries since the Two Michaels incident. It's all tied to allegations around potential Chinese meddling into Canadian internal affairs by targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, who has taken something of a hardline with Beijing. In any case, there's a clear economic angle here – back to the Two Michaels/Huawei incident, Beijing went after Canadian canola (albeit claiming the detection of pests,) which was a significant disruption for the oilseeds industry.

SUNCOR TOPS EXPECTATIONS, BUT LOWER OIL PRICES BITE

Signs of the times, I suppose – Suncor's topped first-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted operating earnings per share coming in at $1.36 (against an estimate of $1.29,) but that's down by about a third from a year prior. The culprits are clear – lower realized oil prices, higher operating expenses and lower refinery activity all get a share of the blame here. It's not a huge surprise, as Suncor and its brethren do live at the whims of global commodity markets, which have been facing the prospect of lower oil prices for a decent chunk of time. All that said, we're looking forward to hearing more when our Tara Weber interviews newly-minted CEO Rich Kruger – stay tuned for that conversation shortly after 5 p.m. EDT on Commodities.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Sleep Country Canada met first-quarter profit expectations – adjusted EPS came in at $0;37 per share, bang in line – but the slowing consumer spending environment was on full display, with same-store sales down 6.2 per cent in the quarter.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting TD Bank's failed takeover of First Horizon was in part due to regulatory concerns over TD's money-laundering safeguards.

Sales of the Nintendo Switch console plunged 22 per cent in the company's latest quarter, and the video-game maker expects further declines ahead.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS