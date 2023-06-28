We’ll be keeping a close eye on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard today after what appears to be a pretty solid quarter out of the convenience store operator. Adjusted earnings per share came in at US$0.71, blowing past expectations for US$0.50 (and a 29 per cent increase from the same quarter last year.) It’s a convenience store narrative, to a certain degree – gross margins on merchandise and services (call it candy bars and carwashes, if I’m being slightly reductionist) were up across the board, helping to offset some margin compression on the fuel front in both Canada and the United States. For all intents, that’s actually what you want to see – fuel is commoditized, so margins are razor thin there, the real gains can be made in the C-store. Oddly enough, today’s newsletter is dominated by the only two jobs I’ve ever had – gas jockey and journalist – so I’ll share a bit of colour on that convenience store front. Highest margin product? Slushies. $0.49 worth of Kool-Aid powder and a few litres of tap water would yield something like $18 worth of slushies.

POSTMEDIA & TORSTAR IN MERGER TALKS

And now over to the other area of professional expertise. Shares of Postmedia surged more than 50 per cent in late trading yesterday, prompting the nation’s largest newspaper operator to disclose it’s engaged in talks to merge with TorStar, which owns the nation’s largest paper by distribution, the Toronto Star. If consummated – and there’s no guarantee there – shareholders of Postmedia would own 56 per cent of the combined entity, with the remaining 44 per cent owned by Nordstar Capital, the private equity firm that took TorStar private a few years ago. The companies are also considering a debt-for-equity swap that would lead to “significant” dilution for existing shareholders, which isn’t a huge surprise given Postmedia’s $287 million in long-term debt and lease liabilities. Now, this isn’t actually a huge surprise – the two companies have been long-rumoured as potential bedfellows given the structural issues facing the news industry, and the timing feels significant, given the consternation over the impact of the Online News Act, which could see Facebook and Google pull links from their sites.

CHIPMAKERS DRAG ON MARKETS

U.S. stock futures are pointing to a lower open, as pronounced weakness in the chipmaking stocks drags on the overall indices. Nvidia and AMD are some notable sore spots – down about three per cent apiece in the premarket – after the Wall Street Journal reported American lawmakers have discussed stopping some sales of artificial intelligence chips to China, which could enflame tensions between the world’s two largest economies. All that said, today’s pullback is something of a blip on the radar when it comes to the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index, which is up nearly 30 per cent so far this year, marking its best performance in about four decades.

