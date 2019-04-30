Shares of Google’s parent company are down more than seven per cent in pre-market trading after Alphabet missed first-quarter revenue estimates. The company is reporting slower growth after steadily expanding at 20 per cent or more in previous periods causing fears advertisers are shifting some spending to rivals. Tech earnings will stay in focus throughout the trading day with Apple earnings due out after the bell.

JARISLOWSKY WEIGHS IN ON SNC SCANDAL

Canadian billionaire Stephen Jarislowsky is calling into question why Ottawa is holding back on negotiating a settlement with SNC-Lavalin Group. In an open letter on the Canadian Foundation for Advancement of Investor Rights, he said “individual people are guilty of crimes, not shareholders nor loyal employees. To fine the shareholders doubly, when they had no impact on poor decisions, makes little sense.” The former SNC board member is also calling on the Montreal firm to allow its shareholders to vote on the sale of its stake in the Highway 407 toll road in Ontario, calling it a superb asset worth holding on to. Read the letter here.

CN RAIL MISSES PROFIT EXPECTATIONS

Canadian National Railway missed profit expectations in Q1. The company is blaming extreme cold weather for the results. CN’s Chief Executive Officer Jean-Jacques Ruest sits down with Greg Bonnell this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the quarter and why he expects crude-by-rail to be an opportunity for growth in the second half.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Jason Kenney will be sworn in as Alberta’s 18th premier and officially take control of the province’s government today

-BP posts lower Q1 earnings on weaker prices

-U.S. President Donald Trump is suing Deutsche Bank and Capital One to prevent the release of his financial records

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Encana, Arc Resources, Shopify, First National Financial, Genworth MI Canada, Merck & Co., Eli Lilly & Co., Pfizer, Wynn Resorts, McDonald’s, General Motors, Apple

-Notable data: Canadian real GDP (Feb)

-CN Rail annual meeting in Montreal

-Transat AGM in Montreal

-Encana AGM in Calgary

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Today's note was written by Senior Producer Alicia Harvey. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe.