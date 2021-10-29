Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The seized-up supply chains and inflationary pressures that are backing central banks around the world into corners are having real, quantifiable impacts for the biggest names in technology. Apple CEO Tim Cook said on a call with analysts that his company suffered a US$6-billion hit from supply problems in the latest quarter. Amazon.com CEO Andy Jassy said his company is facing "several billion dollars" in costs this quarter as it contends with the one-two punch of inflation and supply chain problems. Toss in Amazon's warning that it might not turn an operating profit in the current quarter (forcing us to ask if the COVID-19 growth boom is history) and Apple's mere US$83.4 billion in quarterly revenue (which missed expectations) and we’re left with shares in both companies falling. And that, as our Bloomberg News partners have pointed out on the terminal this morning, is setting up Microsoft to leapfrog Apple as the world’s most valuable company by market capitalization.

CANADA’S ECONOMY DISAPPOINTS

If not for the Bank of Canada spoiling us this week with the most exciting policy announcement in recent memory, maybe today’s GDP numbers would have landed with more impact. Growth disappointed in August (0.4 per cent, versus the estimate for 0.7) and Statistics Canada estimated no growth for September, which means growth for all of the third quarter would be a mere 0.5 per cent.

G20 SUMMIT

The leaders are meeting in Rome this weekend, where no doubt the pandemic and emissions will be near the top of the agenda. Relating to our top story today, however: an advisory from the White House shows U.S. President Joe Biden will host a discussion with his peers on Sunday about global supply chain resilience. We’ll chase insight on what leaders can possibly accomplish that would alleviate immediate pressures.

BIG OIL CASH GUSHER

The biggest names in the U.S. energy industry are reporting today. Chevron posted US$6.7 billion in third-quarter (record) free cash flow, compared to US$5.2 billion in the prior quarter. Exxon Mobil said it swung to a profit of US$6.8 billion, compared to a loss of US$680 million a year earlier; while cash flow beat expectations at US$12.8 billion – no doubt contributing to the decision to repurchase up to US$10 billion in its shares starting next year. And, at home, Imperial Oil’s third-quarter cash flow more than doubled sequentially to $1.95 billion in the third quarter from $852 million in Q2.

COUNTDOWN TO ROGERS V ROGERS

British Columbia’s Supreme Court is set to hear Edward Rogers’ arguments that he is indeed the chair of a freshly overhauled board of directors at Rogers Communications Inc. Thus far, we’ve only formally seen his side of the story. That will change when the company files its submissions with the court – and it’s our understanding that has to happen sometime today. A reminder that this is playing out as Rogers Communications attempts to close its planned $20-billion dollar takeover of Shaw Communications Inc., whose shares have rallied in three straight sessions after a long losing streak – though are still languishing approximately 11 per cent below the takeout price.

HOME RENO NATION

Almost half of Canadians either recently have, or are planning to, renovate their homes – but they’re by and large not going into debt to do so. That’s the top takeaway from the latest Leger survey done exclusively for BNN Bloomberg and RATESDOTCA. Check out the details at BNNBloomberg.ca, and watch for RATESDOTCA Managing Editor John Shmuel on The Close for more insight on what Canadians are doing to their homes, how they’re paying for it, and one concerning issue that could have important consequences down the line.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Fortis announced a five-year $20-billion capital plan today, which it says will put it on a path to achieving a 75 per cent cut to its emissions by 2035. The company also reported nearly flat third-quarter profit, which is being blamed in part on some relatively cool weather in Arizona.

We’ll watch Cameco at the start of trading after the uranium producer reported a much larger adjusted loss than analysts were expecting ($0.14 per share vs. $0.04). And it’s a messy outlook as hydrogen supply problems hamper Cameco’s fuel services business, while the uranium division contends with higher costs.

Dorel Industries announced last night it’s facing a $1.90 per share hit to its profit in the third quarter after a Luxembourg court confirmed an earlier ruling on taxes owed, with a one-time payment of 38.6 million euros ($55.5 million) now due.

Hexo shares tumbled this morning after some alarm about cash to fund future growth while the company navigates its relationship with a specific note holder.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS