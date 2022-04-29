Shares of Amazon are under pressure in the pre-market trade after the company reported its first quarterly loss since 2015 and warned more uncertainty is on the way. The Seattle-based firm thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic and hired more employees and built new warehouses to keep up with demand. However, higher costs from inflation, supply chain backlogs and a slump in online shopping as customers also cope with increased prices is weighing on its bottom line. The company also took a big hit as a result of its investment in Rivian Automotive, which has seen its shares nose dive since its IPO last November. One highlight remains Amazon’s cloud business, Amazon Web Services, where sales increased about 37 per cent to US18.4 billion in the quarter.

APPLE WARNS CHINA LOCKDOWNS WILL IMPACT SUPPLY CHAINS

Apple is warning the ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns in China will take a toll on the company’s third-quarter results, renewing fears supply-chain shortages will continue to weigh on the tech industry. The guidance comes after the company topped Wall Street expectations posting a profit of US$25 billion and almost nine percent increase in sales compared to the same period a year ago. Apple is also increasing its dividend by five per cent to 23 cents U.S. a share and approved US$90 billion in share buybacks.

MUSK SELLS BILLIONS IN TESLA SHARES

Elon Musk has sold almost US$4 billion worth of Tesla shares. The move comes just days after he agreed to buy Twitter for US$44 billion. Shares in the electric car-maker were under pressure earlier this week over concerns Musk would sell part of his stake in the company to help fund the deal for the social media company. Musk tweeted last night that he has no plans to sell any more of his shares in the carmaker.

Magna International will be a stock to watch after the company topped expectations in the first-quarter but cut its full-year sales forecast

Soaring oil prices helped Chevron record its highest quarterly earnings in almost a decade

Exxon Mobil has tripled its share buyback program to US$30-billion through 2023

Ontario is forecasting a budget shortfall of $19.9 billion for the current fiscal year and is putting off eliminating the province's deficit for another six years. In his pre-election budget the province's Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy pledged $198.6 billion in spending with much of it earmarked for infrastructure projects over the next decade

