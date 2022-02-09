Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

As of 5 a.m. this morning, there was still no traffic flowing into Canada via the Ambassador Bridge (check out the official live shot here) as protesters continue choking off the crucial trade conduit. The blockade is creating a logistical nightmare as traffic diverts to the Blue Water Bridge, where the Canada Border Services Agency website was showing a four-hour wait as of 5 a.m. Let’s keep in mind what Martinrea Executive Chair Rob Wildeboer told us yesterday morning: the auto industry will come to a “screeching halt” if cross-border transport routes are shut down for about two days.

We’ll keep chasing insight on the supply chain ripple effect and whether consumers can expect to see higher prices and empty shelves as a result. Meantime, Alberta joined Saskatchewan and Quebec in announcing a loosening of public health rules yesterday, starting with the elimination of its vaccine passport.

MARKET WATCH

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil is still sitting below US$90 per barrel this morning heading into the weekly release of U.S. inventory data. We’ll pay close attention to how that filters into trading on S&P/TSX Composite Index. It eked out a gain yesterday despite being weighed down by the energy subgroup, which slumped 2.3 per cent. What a great day it is to have two top global commodity strategists on BNN Bloomberg: Francisco Blanch from BofA Global Research joins us at 11:15 a.m. and Ed Morse from Citi is lined up for 3:30 p.m.

ONTARIO HOUSING STRATEGY

The government-appointed task force released 55 recommendations yesterday that it hopes will allow for 1.5 million homes to be built in the province over the next decade. We’ll dig into the vision and what it will take to ensure the goal is achieved regardless of which way political winds blow. The task force’s chair, Jake Lawrence (whose day job is his role as chief executive of Scotia’s global banking and markets business), joins us at 9:10 a.m.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Back to supply chains quickly, and some encouraging commentary: the CEO of A.P. Moller-Maersk told our Bloomberg Television partners he expects shipping backlogs will normalize “early in the second half” of this year.

told our Bloomberg Television partners he expects shipping backlogs will normalize “early in the second half” of this year. Canopy Growth 's core business is sputtering, with the pot producer reporting a 20 per cent year-over-year plunge in global cannabis sales in its fiscal third quarter. On the other hand, the company's BioSteel booming; revenue from that division surged 130 per cent from a year earlier. Unfortunately, that’s not enough to push the company into profitability.

's core business is sputtering, with the pot producer reporting a 20 per cent year-over-year plunge in global cannabis sales in its fiscal third quarter. On the other hand, the company's BioSteel booming; revenue from that division surged 130 per cent from a year earlier. Unfortunately, that’s not enough to push the company into profitability. Lots of talk in Cameco ’s earnings release about the plan to produce below full capacity for next couple years. In the words of CEO Tim Gitzel, “we are continuing with indefinite supply discipline.” And the company also announced a 50 per cent dividend hike, taking the annual payment to 12 cents per share.

’s earnings release about the plan to produce below full capacity for next couple years. In the words of CEO Tim Gitzel, “we are continuing with indefinite supply discipline.” And the company also announced a 50 per cent dividend hike, taking the annual payment to 12 cents per share. We’ll watch Intact Financial today after the insurer said its board approved a plan to repurchase up to three per cent of the company’s shares and also raised the quarterly dividend 10 per cent to $1.00 per share. Those moves came along with a fourth-quarter operating profit that trounced expectations ($3.78 per share versus $2.46) thanks in part to the integration of RSA.

today after the insurer said its board approved a plan to repurchase up to three per cent of the company’s shares and also raised the quarterly dividend 10 per cent to $1.00 per share. Those moves came along with a fourth-quarter operating profit that trounced expectations ($3.78 per share versus $2.46) thanks in part to the integration of RSA. Bausch Health has taken the second step in the plan to split itself up. It announced late yesterday that it filed for an initial public offering of Solta Medical, which specializes in aesthetics like skin tightening, liposuction, and laser-based skin treatments. This comes almost one month to the day after Bausch filed to take its eye-care business public as a standalone. Both moves were previously telegraphed by Bausch Health.

has taken the second step in the plan to split itself up. It announced late yesterday that it filed for an initial public offering of Solta Medical, which specializes in aesthetics like skin tightening, liposuction, and laser-based skin treatments. This comes almost one month to the day after Bausch filed to take its eye-care business public as a standalone. Both moves were previously telegraphed by Bausch Health. Lyft’s shares are slumping in early trading on the back of fourth-quarter results. Revenue surged 70 per cent to almost US$1 billion, and it swung to adjusted profitability. But rider growth didn’t quite live up to expectations.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS