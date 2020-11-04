Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

America is undecided this morning, with neither Donald Trump or Joe Biden reaching the winning threshold of 270 electoral votes at this hour amid races that are too close to call in key battleground states including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Nevertheless, Trump attempted to claim victory shortly after 2 a.m. ET, and pledged to take the fight to the U.S. Supreme Court – without clearly indicating the grounds. The uncertainty goes beyond the White House, with the Senate’s balance of power up in the air and the House of Representatives’ composition still to be determined. This morning, and throughout the day, our focus will be making sense of the market reaction with familiar, trusted names like John Zechner and David Rosenberg.

We’re getting some elite perspective on the U.S. elections and their implications for Canada-U.S. relations and America’s role in the world. Former Prime Minister Jean Chretien will join us this afternoon; we’re also looking forward to hearing from former RBC CEO Gord Nixon shortly after 1 p.m. ET; and former Industry Minister James Moore, who served on Chrystia Freeland’s NAFTA advisory council, joins Jon Erlichman at 10 a.m. ET.

TORONTO CONDO MARKET IN A FUNK

This won’t get the attention it would on an ordinary day, but make no mistake – Toronto’s once white-hot condo market has turned cold as sales fell 8.5 per cent year-over-year in October. Despite that drag, total property sales across the Greater Toronto Area surged 25 per cent and the average home price climbed to a new record high. That’s largely thanks to heat in the detached segment. Once the dust settles on the election, we’ll be sure to probe the outlook for condo developers in Canada’s largest housing market as COVID-19 brings swift changes to home buying activity.

-Shares of Uber Technologies and Lyft are surging in pre-market trading after ridesharing services were spared from having to treat their drivers as employees, rather than contractors, in the vote on California’s highly-publicized Proposition 22.

-Canopy Growth announced last night it will transfer its U.S. listing to the Nasdaq effective Nov. 16, with CEO David Klein pointing to the potential for "greater cost-effectiveness".

-Equitable Group could be a stock to watch today after the lender reported a 30 per cent year-over-year surge in adjusted profit per share amid double-digit growth in deposits, a spike in new account openings, and - similar to HSBC Bank Canada - a release of $2.4 million from funds that had been set aside for potential credit losses.

-Indigo Books & Music says its online business more than doubled in the second quarter, helping the retailer deliver a small year-over-year increase in revenue. Indigo also narrowed its adjusted EBITDA loss thanks to what it describes as "productivity efforts".

-Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance, ISM U.S. services index

-Notable earnings: TMX Group, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, Iamgold, Kinross Gold, Franco-Nevada, WSP Global, Choice Properties REIT, GFL Environmental, Cameco, TransAlta, Tourmaline Oil, Fitbit, Expedia Group

-12:30 p.m. ET: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney addresses Rural Municipalities of Alberta 2020 convention

-Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Superintendent Jeremy Rudin and Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips among speakers at OSC Dialogue

-U.S. federal judge scheduled to hold hearing on Trump administration's attempt to effectively ban TikTok in the U.S.

