We've got a bonanza of big bank earnings south of the border on our hands ahead of the U.S. long weekend. Today it's four of the big fish - Wells Fargo, Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America – a relative rarity in terms of all coming down the pipe at one. So, to break it down in bullet form:

Shares of JPMorgan are down some two per cent in the premarket after the firm said this year's net interest income will be lower than analyst expectations.

And a bit more from Citi – shares are down the better part of three per cent as well, after lower investment banking revenue offset some rather robust results from the Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities desk.

Similar stock action over at Wells Fargo, down nearly three per cent, after the bank posted higher than expected fourth-quarter expenses, even in the wake of the company warning of a significant hit from a regulatory sanction last month.

Little bit of relief over at Bank of America – shares are flattish in the premarket – after the company topped earnings expectations. Higher rates (and the resulting net interest margin expansion – helped offset declines in the investment banking division.

LOWER AD SPENDING HITS CORUS ENTERTAINMENT

It's looking like it was another rough quarter for Corus Entertainment as the company missed fiscal first quarter profit estimates as advertising revenue continues to shrink. Profit at the company's key television division fell 26 per cent in the quarter, and margins are clearly under pressure – on a consolidated basis (which includes radio), margins fell to 31 per cent from 38 per cent, clearly a sign of the general pressure on legacy broadcast properties. The company says it expects a continued impact from those broad advertising trends – though it notes it expects some stabilization in ad revenue declines – and is looking to preserve cash: Corus says it won't be renewing its share buyback program at the moment, and will defer its decision on declaring its March dividend for the time being (worth noting that dividend yield is currently about 10.4 per cent, far and away above the company's stated target for it to exceed 2.5 per cent.) Stay tuned for Jon's conversation with CEO Doug Murphy at 9:40 a.m. EST.

TOURMALINE SHOVELS MORE CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS

Tourmaline Oil is spreading the wealth once again to shareholders. The natural gas player has declared yet another special dividend, $2 per share this time around, as firmer gas prices keep the cash flowing. Tourmaline's becoming something of a poster child for this movement out of Canada's energy sector – this will be the sixth special dividend it's doled out since late 2021. And the company says it has no plans on slamming the breaks on those payouts, announcing it anticipates paying further special dividends each quarter this year.



ROYAL LEPAGE SEES FURTHER HOME PRICE DECLINES

Royal LePage doesn't expect home prices will bounce back just yet. According to the firm's 2023 forecast, it sees national aggregate home prices falling a further one per cent from the fourth quarter of last year to Q4 2023, as rising rates continue to take a bite out of demand. The forecasted declines, as one would expect, are more pronounced in Canada's three largest urban centres where prices have gone haywire during the pandemic, with Royal LePage seeing a two per cent drop in prices in both Greater Toronto and Greater Montreal, and a one per cent drop in Greater Montreal (though they do think prices will go up modestly in the likes of Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.)

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Shaw Communications is warning that the time required to hear the appeal of its planned sale to Rogers could result in further delays of even prevent the closing of the transaction (not to mention the planned sale of Freedom Mobile to Quebecor.)

Tesla is taking a hatchet to prices across its lineup, lowering the cost by about 20 per cent after the company came in well short of its target for annual vehicle deliveries.

Shares of Delta are slumping in the premarket – down five per cent – after the company forecsasted first quarter profit will fall below Wall St.’s expectations as labour costs climb.

CIBC’s group head of Personal and Business Banking – not to mention former long-time Chief Risk Officer, for those of us who spend too much time on bank conference calls - Laura Dottori-Attanasio is retiring from the bank as of the end of this month.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS