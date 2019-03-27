Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The Bay Street bear on Canada’s banks is warning investors to brace for a wild ride this year. “We expect share price pressure to be in the order of 10-20 per cent, maybe greater, for the sector this year,” Veritas Analyst Nigel D’Souza told us shortly after recommending clients sell all of the Big Six lenders. It boils down to an expectation that credit losses are poised to rise. We’ll continue assessing the Veritas call and will keep tabs on National Bank’s financial services conference in Montreal.

Canadians won't sign off on new NAFTA unless tariffs are lifted: Former ambassador to U.S. Frank McKenna, deputy chairman at TD and former Canadian ambassador to the U.S., joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss what still needs to be done to get the USMCA ratified.

MCKENNA SOUNDS OFF ON TRADE

Frank McKenna, Canada’s former ambassador to the United States, was a quote machine in an interview yesterday with BNN Bloomberg's Greg Bonnell. On U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs: “I think they’re playing games.” On fraying ties with China: “We’re in the crosshairs because of our friends, the Americans. … We’re getting ripped for this.” On his recent trip to China: “[I was] pretty concerned travelling there, I can tell you.” On the state of relations with China and the U.S.: “Both of them have gone ballistic.” See the full interview here.

LINE 3 CLEARS HURDLE

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously yesterday to uphold its approval of Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement. In the grand scheme of things, this wasn’t the most daunting hurdle facing the project. To wit: “The decision was expected, and essentially sets in motion a process for pipeline opponents to appeal Enbridge’s permit for a replacement for its current Line 3,” is The Minnesota Star Tribune’s framing of the news. We’ll spell out next steps in the process.

FROM THE CENTRAL BANK STEW

-Stephen Moore, Donald Trump’s presumed nominee for the U.S. Federal Reserve, told The New York Times he won’t be a “sycophant” for the president.

-The Reserve Bank of New Zealand was blunt in its rate decision today: “the more likely direction of our next [rate] move is down.”

-ECB President Mario Draghi warned on downside risks in a speech today. He also gave a nod to banks’ “earning conditions” amid negative interest rates and pledged to consider measures to mitigate the side effects.

BREXIT LATEST

We’ll monitor developments in the U.K. parliament, where lawmakers will consider alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May’s secession plan. Amid the chaos, May has until Friday to win approval for her strategy, or run the risk of a hard Brexit on April 12. Great roadmap for what to expect today here.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Canada's trade deficit narrowed to $4.2 billion in January from $4.8 billion in December. That's thanks to an uptick in exports, due in part to stronger oil prices.

-Canopy Growth is partnering with Seth Rogen on his Houseplant cannabis venture. Terms of the partnership aren’t immediately clear, with Houseplant saying Canopy is “contributing their expertise”, and Canopy saying it will have a minority ownership stake.

-Sleep Country Canada Holdings announced late yesterday its CFO, Robert Masson, is leaving “to pursue another opportunity.”

-Gildan Activewear says it will take a charge of as much as US$23 million in the first quarter due to the wind-down of Heritage Sportswear, one of its U.S. distributors

-Worth keeping an eye on Guyana Goldfields after it forecast full-year all-in sustaining costs between $1,175-$1,225/ounce, compared to $1,097 in 2018.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Lululemon, AGF Management

-Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance

-National Bank two-day financial services conference begins

-12:00 p.m. ET: Stars Group holds investor day meeting in New York

-1:00 p.m. ET: Ontario Securities Commission hosts public roundtable on reducing regulatory burden

-1:15 p.m. ET: Restaurant Brands International presentation at CIBC retail conference

-1:30 p.m. ET: Finance Minister Bill Morneau discusses Budget 2019 in Edmonton (plus avail at 3:00 p.m. ET)

-3:00 p.m. ET: U.S. Senate Commerce subcommittee holds hearing on airline safety

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe.