Aphria and Tilray have confirmed the deal that BNN Bloomberg’s David George-Cosh reported was in the works yesterday afternoon. And the details are pretty much bang in line with what Dave’s reported: the combined company will be called Tilray, Aphria will be in control (with Irwin Simon leading the combined company, and Aphria shareholders owning almost two-thirds of the company), and $100 million in annual costs savings are envisioned. We’ll go in depth on the rationale for the deal, how the new Tilray will be positioned on the global stage, and what the chain reaction could be for the pot industry.

MACKLEM WARNS ON LOONIE'S RISE

While being careful to point out the Bank of Canada doesn’t target or have an objective for the Canadian dollar, Governor Tiff Macklem made it clear yesterday afternoon that the loonie’s rise against the U.S. dollar is on the central bank’s mind. “There’s no question this appreciation [against the U.S. dollar] is on the margin making our exporters less competitive,” he said yesterday, after delivering a lengthy speech on the importance of trade and exports in helping lift Canada’s economy, while pointing out the loonie’s rally close to 80 cents U.S. doesn’t actually reflect “made in Canada factors”. “It’s material, it’s on our radar screen – that’s the message.”

INFLATION ON THE RISE

At least when you look at it on a year-over-year basis, as Canada’s consumer price index rose 1.0 per cent in November compared to the same time last year. That’s an acceleration from the 0.7 per cent rate registered in October. Shelter and food costs were among primary inflationary factors in November.

AIR CANADA GOES TO MARKET

The airline launched a share offering overnight with the intent of raising approximately $850 million to pad its cash position at a time of historic turmoil in the aviation industry due to COVID-19. In a sign that vaccine optimism isn’t resulting in immediate practical relief, Air Canada nudged up its fourth-quarter daily cash burn forecast to a range of $14-$16 million from the previous range of $12-$14 million.

RISKS AHEAD FOR CANADA IN 2021

Right after we handle breaking news coverage of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s final interest rate decision of the year at 2 p.m. ET, Bloomberg Markets will turn its focus to the outlook for Canada’s economy in the new year with a stellar lineup of guests, including former RBC CEO (and current BCE chairman) Gord Nixon, former Bank of Canada Governor David Dodge, and CIBC Deputy Chief Economist Benjamin Tal. From competitiveness, to the outlook for deploying the mountain of cash piling up on household and business balance sheets – all that and more will be covered.

QUEBEC TIGHTENING UP

Premier Francois Legault is shutting down non-essential retailers in his province from Dec. 25 to Jan. 10 in an attempt to curb COVID’s spread. Big Box retailers aren’t getting a free pass, however, with Quebec limiting them to only selling items deemed essential.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Some notable succession in Canada’s energy sector: Michael Crothers is retiring as president of Shell Canada after 33 years with the company. He’s being succeeded by Susannah Pierce, who currently serves director of corporate affairs for LNG Canada.

-Back to the pot sector: Aurora Cannabis has delayed its goal of delivering positive adjusted EBITDA, in part due to investments in advancing its consumer business and what it describes as “the unpredictability” of demand during the pandemic. The big pot producer is also doing some retrenching, announcing it has shuttered the Aurora Sun facility and slashed production at Aurora Sky by 75 per cent. Aurora also said it’s negotiating amendments to its credit facility.

-Equinox Gold has announced a friendly arrangement to acquire Premier Gold Mines in an all-stock takeover that Equinox Chairman Ross Beaty touts as an opportunity to reduce his company’s risk profile by loading up on Canadian assets. Premier’s U.S. assets are concurrently being spun out into a new outfit dubbed i-80 Gold Corp.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian CPI, Canadian wholesale trade, Canadian international securities transactions, U.S. retail sales

-9:00 a.m. ET: Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark makes announcement in Toronto “about supporting municipalities” alongside Mayor John Tory and others

-900: Parliamentary Budget Officer releases costing notes “Supporting Jobs and Safe Operations of Junior Mining Companies”, “Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy – March 2020 to June 2021”, “Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and Lockdown Support – up to June 2021”

-10:00 a.m. ET: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation releases quarterly Housing Market Assessment

-10:00 a.m. ET: Industry Minister Navdeep Bains makes "major announcement" on Canada's future in space exploration

-11:30 a.m. ET: Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan, Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson make announcement “regarding hydrogen and Canada’s energy future”

-2:00 p.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision and updated forecasts (plus 2:30 p.m. ET news conference)

