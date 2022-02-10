Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The wait continues for a solution to the blockade that has shut down the Ambassador Bridge and caused lengthy delays at the Blue Water Bridge, where trucks are diverting to enter this country via Sarnia, Ont. As the wait drags on, the economic damage is starting to become clear in the automotive sector, where Toyota, Ford and Stellantis have faced disruptions of various degrees at their plants this week. With Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem’s “we don’t need this” warning yesterday about the potential hit to the economy, we’re checking if top economists are adjusting their estimates and expectations for the timing of liftoff due to the protests/occupations.

U.S. INFLATION WATCH

The expectation was that America's inflation rate would land today at the highest level in 40 years. And that's precisely what we got. The January consumer price index jumped 7.5 per cent year-over-year. That's a half percentage point more than in December, a couple ticks higher than the estimate, and just shy of the 7.6 per cent inflation rate from February of 1982. This will be the day’s main event for markets as traders size up the implications for the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate strategy.

CPP VOWS TO GO NET-ZERO WITHOUT DUMPING STOCKS

Canada's half-trillion dollar investing behemoth has unveiled its plan to go net-zero. CPP Investments, which had $541.5 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, said it will balance out greenhouse gas emissions throughout its operations by 2050. But "blanket divestment" isn't part of its plan. Instead, it looks like CPP will focus on the power of persuasion by exercising its muscle as an "active" investor when needed. It also said it will at least double its exposure to green and transition assets to $130 billion by 2030 from $67 billion currently.

TSX NEARING ALL-TIME HIGH

The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished yesterday less than 200 points away from its record closing and intraday highs, which were set in November. It’s been a rebound for Canadian stocks after a crummy stretch in mid-January. Since bottoming out in that slide, the TSX has rallied five per cent and every one of its subgroups is in the green since Jan. 27, led by the pot/health care bucket. We’ll point out here that U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-South Carolina) is joining us at 11:50 a.m. to discuss her marijuana legalization proposal.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Lots to soak in from Brookfield Asset Management today. Dividend hike, profit way up. And the company disclosed in a letter to shareholders that it’s considering separating some or all (or none) of its asset-management business.

today. Dividend hike, profit way up. And the company disclosed in a letter to shareholders that it’s considering separating some or all (or none) of its asset-management business. Bombardier CEO Eric Martel might be beaming when he joins at 9:45am. The Quebec-based business jet maker just reported a surprise profit for the fourth quarter, and posted US$100 million in free cash flow for the year. In 2020, it burned through US$1.9 billion.

CEO Eric Martel might be beaming when he joins at 9:45am. The Quebec-based business jet maker just reported a surprise profit for the fourth quarter, and posted US$100 million in free cash flow for the year. In 2020, it burned through US$1.9 billion. Canada Goose shares have been sliding in New York pre-market trading after the parka maker cut its full-year revenue and adjusted profit forecasts. The company blamed that on COVID and some disappointing performance from its international units.

shares have been sliding in New York pre-market trading after the parka maker cut its full-year revenue and adjusted profit forecasts. The company blamed that on COVID and some disappointing performance from its international units. Telus is forecasting up to 10 per cent growth in revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization this year. That's after closing out 2021 with adjusted EBITDA that narrowly beat the average analyst estimate.

is forecasting up to 10 per cent growth in revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization this year. That's after closing out 2021 with adjusted EBITDA that narrowly beat the average analyst estimate. Teamsters Canada said today it’s going to conduct a strike vote among 3,000 members who work for Canadian Pacific Railway . The union says wages, benefits, and pensions are at issue.

. The union says wages, benefits, and pensions are at issue. COVID-19 exposure weighed mightily on Sun Life Financial in the latest quarter. The life insurer said its adjusted profit in the U.S. sank 51 per cent in the fourth quarter. It pinned the blame on pandemic-related high death counts among working-age Americans, which appear to have cost it US$65 million. Nonetheless, it narrowly edged the average profit estimate thanks to growth in its other divisions.

in the latest quarter. The life insurer said its adjusted profit in the U.S. sank 51 per cent in the fourth quarter. It pinned the blame on pandemic-related high death counts among working-age Americans, which appear to have cost it US$65 million. Nonetheless, it narrowly edged the average profit estimate thanks to growth in its other divisions. Manulife Financial also leaned on its global wealth and asset management unit to drive growth in its latest quarter. Core profit from that division rose 27 per cent from a year earlier while adjusted earnings from its other divisions slumped.

also leaned on its global wealth and asset management unit to drive growth in its latest quarter. Core profit from that division rose 27 per cent from a year earlier while adjusted earnings from its other divisions slumped. Doing deals was big business for Canaccord Genuity in its most recent quarter. The Bay Street firm’s revenue from advisory business surged almost 115 per cent year-over-year in the fiscal third quarter. That put some shine on an otherwise flat quarter. Chief Executive Dan Daviau joins us at 1 p.m.

in its most recent quarter. The Bay Street firm’s revenue from advisory business surged almost 115 per cent year-over-year in the fiscal third quarter. That put some shine on an otherwise flat quarter. Chief Executive Dan Daviau joins us at 1 p.m. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ’s board is boosting the company’s distribution 6.25 per cent to 8.5 cents per share. That’s still below the longstanding payout of 12 cents per unit that was slashed in the first year of the pandemic. We’ve got Chief Executive Jonathan Gitlin booked at 8:45am.

’s board is boosting the company’s distribution 6.25 per cent to 8.5 cents per share. That’s still below the longstanding payout of 12 cents per unit that was slashed in the first year of the pandemic. We’ve got Chief Executive Jonathan Gitlin booked at 8:45am. Mullen Group seems to have navigated supply chain challenges and the labour woes that we hear so much about from its chief executive just fine in the fourth quarter. Its revenue surged 48 per cent to a record and adjusted profit exceeded the average analyst estimate.

seems to have navigated supply chain challenges and the labour woes that we hear so much about from its chief executive just fine in the fourth quarter. Its revenue surged 48 per cent to a record and adjusted profit exceeded the average analyst estimate. The Walt Disney Co. 's parks business roared back to life in the latest quarter as public health rules loosened in the United States. Revenue from that unit (which also includes Disney’s experiences and products operations) more than doubled in the fiscal first quarter to US$7.2 billion. And its streaming service added more subscribers than analysts expected. Investors are showing their approval by sending DIS shares higher in pre-market trading.

's parks business roared back to life in the latest quarter as public health rules loosened in the United States. Revenue from that unit (which also includes Disney’s experiences and products operations) more than doubled in the fiscal first quarter to US$7.2 billion. And its streaming service added more subscribers than analysts expected. Investors are showing their approval by sending DIS shares higher in pre-market trading. Uber Technologies swung to a profit in the fourth quarter as its gross bookings and revenue surged. Its shares are rising in pre-market trading.

