Amber Kanwar
Anchor, Reporter
Here are five things you need to know this morning:
Fizzle: Chinese markets ripped higher by as much as 5.5 per cent before closing with a gain of just over one per cent on the back of new measures meant to support the stock market. While it still finished higher, a reversal of this magnitude hasn’t happened since 2008, according to Bloomberg data. The bears are still in control in China. North American markets are a little more upbeat in a quiet week that culminates in jobs numbers in the U.S. on Friday. In Canada, we are in a lull of bank earnings with BMO and Scotia due out tomorrow, National on Wednesday and CIBC on Thursday.
Can you hear me? Shares of 3M will prop up the Dow this morning. The company has reportedly agreed to pay more than US$5.5 billion to resolve over 300,000 lawsuits claiming it sold the U.S. military defective earplugs. While that is a lot of money, it is less than what some analysts had feared. This is still just reports, but I’ll be watching the analyst reactions. 3M has zero buy ratings as litigation has hung heavily over the company. This is by no means an end to the legal troubles for 3M. They are facing lawsuits about so-called “forever chemicals” that leached into the drinking supply in the U.S. which could cost up to $25 billion, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Joe Rice, the lawyer 3M is going up against, is the same lawyer who extracted a record $264 billion from tobacco companies and $50 billion out of opioid makers.
Insta-top: A few months ago, Eric Jackson of EMJ Capital suggested the NASDAQ rally was far from over, and said that if we’ve really come too far, too fast, then where are the IPOs? Well, they are starting to trickle out. Instacart filed for an IPO Friday afternoon. The largest grocery delivery company in the U.S. revealed it is backed by Pepsi and said sales grew nearly 40 per cent last year. They are also profitable. We will focus on two key angles: What does this IPO mean for the broader NASDAQ rally and what does post-pandemic growth look like?
Speaking out: Shares of Hawaiian Electric are surging off a record low this morning. The utility company had been fingered as a possible culprit in the devastating wildfire in Maui. Today, the company said its power lines in the area were out hours before the fire broke out. There is about to be a huge legal battle between Maui County and the utility over who is responsible for starting the deadly blaze. There are no buy ratings even as the company says there is no proof they were responsible for the fire that killed more than 100 people, with hundreds still unaccounted for.
Another possible strike: Canadian workers at the Big Three automakers have given their union a convincing strike mandate. Unifor members voted in favour of allowing their union to call a strike if bargaining committees can’t secure a new deal. This coincides with labour negotiations taking place south of the border as well. They will affect Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.