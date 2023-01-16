We're awaiting a fresh read on business and consumer sentiment this morning, with the Bank of Canada's Business Outlook Survey and Survey of Consumer expectations hitting the tape at 10:30 a.m. EST. All signs point to higher interest rates and the pace of inflation as being key to those two surveys, which will surely play into the central bank's rate decision next week. As a refresher – last time around, sentiment among Canadian firms fell by the most since the beginning of the pandemic in the face of rising rates, with inflation expectations among businesses and consumers showing little signs of abating. To put a finer point on it, consumer expectations for short-term inflation hit a new record high, though it should be noted price pressures have moderated since that release back in October.

SPEAKING OF CONSUMER INFLATION WOES…

Sticking with that theme, looks like a combination of sky-high inflation and rising rates are taking a serious toll on how Canadians view their personal finances. The latest MNP Consumer Debt Survey shows nearly half of respondents are concerned about their current debt levels (and a similar potion regret the amount they've taken on,) sending the index to an all-time low. Turning our attention to the oft-cited metric in this report, 45 per cent of respondents say they're $200 away from not being able to meet their financial obligations, but as always, it's worth noting that this is a *sentiment* survey, and that nearly half of Canadians are unlikely to be that close to the financial edge.

CLEARCO SLASHES MORE JOBS, ROMANOW TO RELINQUISH CEO ROLE

Michele Romanow is stepping down as the chief executive officer of Clearco, as the company undertakes yet another round of steep job cuts. Romanow will move into a Executive Co-Chair role at the lender, with Andrew Curtis – who has been working as an advisor to the company for the last six months – stepping into the CEO role. Back to those job cuts for a moment – Clearco plans to cut another 25 per cent of its workforce, mere months after cutting 125 jobs and pulling back from its international expansion. The company blamed the latter move on rising rates, inflation and an overall slowdown in ecommerce growth, impacting the businesses it typically lends to. Be sure to check out Amber's full reporting on the story at BNNBloomberg.ca.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Mullen Group is warning that it likely won't be able to replicate its 2022 results this year, as higher rates take a toll on overall economic activity, and sees overall revenue coming in at $2-billion.

Barrick Gold is targeting 2028 for its first production from the Reko Diq project in Pakistan, one of the world's largest undeveloped gold and copper deposits.

We'll be keeping an eye on shares of Eldorado Gold after the company's preliminary full-year production missed the bottom end of its forecast range.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS