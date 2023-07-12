Good morning! Here are five things you need to know to start your day.

Wednesday is not messing around. An uncertain rate decision on deck, possible merger and acquisition activity in the Canadian banks sector and probably the most crucial economic data for the U.S. before their next rate decision… all before 10:30 a.m. EDT this morning. Let's get into it.

Bank of Canada Day: Will they or won't they raise rates? Most believe they will. But this Bank of Canada loves to surprise the markets. Six of the last 12 decisions were against consensus. So what are the arguments? Scotia's Derek Holt came up with eight (eight!!) reasons for a rate hike. Among them: the Bank of Canada needs to exert control over market expectations (and crush those pricing in premature rate cuts), economic and job growth remains robust, inflation risk is still to the upside, and lastly we are not an island. The U.S. Federal Reserve matters and Canada can't fall too far behind without risk to the Canadian dollar. While 16 of 24 economists surveyed agree with Holt, the team at Bank of America thinks they won't raise. They don't have as many reasons as Holt. And they acknowledge it's a close call. Nevertheless, they think the BoC will stay on hold because inflation, core inflation and wage growth are falling. They also point to the unemployment rate, which hit the highest level since February 2022 and business surveys suggesting labour shortages and wage pressure are abating. The rate decision comes out at 10 a.m. EDT along with the Monetary Policy Report with fresh growth and inflation projections. Press conference begins at 11 a.m. EDT.

Laurentian Bank in play: Laurentian Bank has confirmed it could be looking to sell itself. Laurentian announced Tuesday that it has launched a “strategic review” (code for looking for a buyer). Of course the key is who would buy and for how much? KBW’s Mike Rizvanovic says Laurentian could be worth $1.8 billion to $2.2 billion. That would work out to possibly $45 per share at the midpoint. All but TD Bank of the big six banks would need to raise equity to fund the deal, says Rizvanovic. While $45 per share would be a nearly a 40 per cent premium to yesterday’s close, it would still be a discount to the bank’s book value of $59 per share, according to Barclays’s John Aiken. In a note to clients, Aiken suggested in early January that consolidation in the Canadian banks was made possible after RBC’s proposed acquisition of HSBC Canada.

Oh yeah, something big in the U.S. too: Inflation in the U.S. grew at the slowest pace since March 2021. Headline consumer price index (CPI) came in at three per cent year-over-year. The core number also slowed, but at 4.8 per cent it is still well above target. Nevertheless, markets loved it. Futures ripped higher, gold and oil soared (2.5 month high), and the U.S. dollar took a hit.

Aritzia (fashion) miss: Shares of Aritzia are likely to come under pressure today after warning late yesterday that sales for its fiscal year will be lower than expected. The fashion darling that defied expectations for sales growth for years appears to be succumbing to an inflation strapped consumer. The company is warning that sales will only grow two to seven per cent versus their previous outlook of 10 to 14 per cent. Costs are going up as customer traffic is slowing. Bank of America made a prescient call downgrading the stock to underperform last week citing concerns about slowing traffic trends.

Comfortable in her SKKN: Kim Kardashian is reportedly looking to buy back the minority stake in her skin line, SKKN BY KIM. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that she is in talks to buy it back from Coty, who bought it for US$200 million back in 2020. It is believed the value of the brand is lower but that Coty is motivated to delever its balance sheet. Shares of Coty are up in the pre-market.

