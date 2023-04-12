It's decision day for Tiff Macklem & Co., as the Bank of Canada prepares to deliver its latest rate decision. When it comes to the decision itself, we're pretty well locked in for another pause here at 4.50 per cent, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg, after the BoC put the brakes on further rate increases earlier this year to see how the domestic economy was adjusting to the higher cost of borrowing. Where things get interesting is in the commentary, both in today's Monetary Policy Report and Macklem's press conference later this morning, given employment growth remains robust, economic output has not yet stalled and there are some signs of life coming back to the residential real estate market. In any case, we'll have you covered with breaking news and analysis starting at 10:00 a.m. EDT, including Amber Kanwar's sit-down interview with former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

MARKETS RALLY AS U.S. INFLATION COOLS

Equity market futures are pointing to a higher open when the bells ring at 09:30 a.m. EDT after price pressures south of the border came in slightly cooler than expected in March. Headline inflation slowed to 5.0 per cent year-over-year in March, a full percentage point lower than February's reading and slightly lower than average expectations. Investors are keeping a keen eye on those inflation prints for any signs the U.S. Federal Reserve is succeeding at bringing price pressures to heel with its rate-hiking cycle - while five per cent is an improvement, it's still a far cry from the Fed's two per cent target rate.

CINEPLEX SEES LITTLE IMPACT OF CINEWORLD RULING

Looks like Cineplex's pursuit of $1.24-billion worth of damages related to its botched sale to Cineworld is ending with a whimper, rather than a bang. The theatre giant says that as a result of Cineworld's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, Cineplex does not anticipate any recovery will be material to its books. This outcome is perhaps not a shock – any actual recovery was thrown into doubt last year when Cineworld entered bankruptcy protection, and even before that, there were doubts the U.K.-based theatre operator could afford to pay. A few bits and bobs on Cineplex outside the litigation – Cineplex says it just booked its highest-ever box office take for the first 10 days of April (buoyed by a strong showing from the new Super Mario Bros. movie), though did note box office revenues in March were a mere 65 per cent of 2019 levels, albeit against tough comps due to the release of Captain Marvel in that comparable quarter.

U.S. EXPANSION BOOSTS MTY IN Q1

Restaurant operator MTY Food Group is reaping the rewards of its big push into the American market. MTY topped analyst expectations on the top and bottom lines in the first quarter, with system-wide sales swelling 54 per cent year-over-year to $1.4 billion in the quarter – led by a 69 per cent jump in sales south of the border. The company says recent acquisitions, including BBQ Holdings, Wetzel's Pretzels and Sauce Pizza and Wine were big contributors to the run-up in sales as MTY diversifies its holdings and continues to see demand grow as the pandemic wanes.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is making a big bet on the continued growth in shipping demand, announcing a deal to acquire Triton – the world's largest owner of intermodal shipping containers – for US$4.7 billion in cash and stock.

Colliers International is buying a controlling interest in New Zealand-based project management and property advisory firm Greenstone. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS