The Canadian economy expanded at a 0.1 per cent pace in August – slightly ahead of expectations for a flatline – but overall growth is slowing precipitously as we enter the back half of the year. According to Statistics Canada’s flash estimate, economic growth slowed to a 1.6 per cent annualized pace in the third quarter, with rising rates fueling recession fears. That’s down from a 3.3 per cent pace in the second quarter, though the estimate will almost certainly be revised.

ROGERS' SHAW TAKEOVER HEADED TO COURT

Rogers Communications' has failed to settle a dispute with Canada's antitrust watchdog over its planned $20 billion takeover of Shaw, all but assuring the matter will be decided before the courts. Rogers had attempted to assuage concerns over the deal with plans to sell Shaw's Freedom Mobile unit to Quebecor for $2.85 billion, but that doesn't appear to be enough to settle anti-competitive concerns about the largest telecommunications consolidation ever seen in Canada. Earlier this week, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne set out conditions for the Freedom Mobile sale, which Quebecor swiftly said it would comply with.

AMAZON PLUNGES AFTER WEAK FORECAST

We'll be keeping a close eye on shares of Amazon.com Inc. after the company forecast this year's key holiday sales growth will be the weakest in the firm's history. Shares plunged more than 13 per cent in premarket trading – threatening Amazon's trillion-dollar U.S. market cap status – after the company said it believes sales will rise between two to eight per cent in the current quarter as consumers rein in spending due to economic uncertainty. The e-commerce giant couldn't even get a meaningful boost from its usually high-flying cloud computing division – Amazon Web Services – where growth was rather muted in its most recent quarter.

APPLE NARROWLY DODGES TECH ROUT

Sticking with big tech, shares of Apple have been fluctuating in the pre-market – at last check up nearly a per cent after some initial weakness – as the company delivered just enough good news to avoid the rout that's wiped billions of dollars off its peers' valuation this quarter. The company topped revenue and profit expectations in its most recent quarter, in spite of softer than expected iPhone sales. The company also says it expects Mac computer sales will decline substantially in the holiday quarter after sales surged due to the launch of new models.

MUSK COMPLETES TWITTER DEAL, REPORTEDLY TAKING CEO ROLE

The world's richest man has completed his acquisition of what he describes as the town square of the internet. Elon Musk has – after many shenanigans, including going to court to try to back out of the deal – finally closed the US$44 billion acquisition of Twitter, and reportedly intends to take the top job himself. Our Bloomberg partners are reporting Musk intends to replace Parag Agrawal as CEO of the firm, whom they are also reporting was fired along with other top executives at the company. Musk also reportedly intends to do away with permanent user bans, which it's worth noting could pave the way for former U.S. President Donald Trump to return to the platform.



OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Exxon Mobil and Chevron are reaping the rewards of firmer commodity prices. To wit, the super-majors amassed more than US$30 billion in combined net income this quarter – on Exxon's front, including the largest profit in its 152-year history – as crude prices remained relatively firm in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Things are continuing to get back to some degree of normalcy over at Air Canada. Operating revenue rose to $5.32 billion in the third quarter, topping analyst estimate. Revenue passenger miles – a key metric of overall activity – rebounded to 22.12 billion in the quarter.

TFI International topped quarterly earnings estimates, as the shipping and logistics company made moves to swiftly adjust capacity to match demand

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS