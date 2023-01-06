We’re poised to get the latest read on the state of the labour markets on both sides of the border a little later this morning. Here at home, jobs growth is expected to slow to a paltry 5,000 new positions last month – about half of the already rather tepid 10,100 positions added a month prior – while the unemployment rate is expected to tick ever so slightly higher to 5.2 per cent. South of the border, we’re also expecting a slowdown, albeit nothing so precipitous – average economist estimates are calling for 202,000 new jobs, down from 263,000 a month prior. We’ll also be keeping an eye on how average hourly earnings are faring – looking rather steady with a view of a five per cent increase year-over-year, essentially in line with November’s number. We’ll bring you breaking coverage with Brendon Bernard, senior economist of the hiring lab at Indeed.com, at 8:30 a.m. EST.

MARKETS MUTED AFTER THURSDAY’S SELLOFF

Sticking with that theme, U.S. equity market futures are rather subdued ahead of the key jobs report. Yesterday, things got rattled by the private-sector ADP jobs report, which indicated the U.S. labour market remained robust, which could give the U.S. Federal Reserve more room to run in its rate-hiking cycle. Always worth remembering that the Fed keeps a close eye on tightness in the labour market as a key indicator of how its tightening cycle is impacting things on the ground. Back to the markets – things are essentially flat as of 7 a.m. EST, though all lines are subject to change once that jobs data hits the tape.

EUROZONE INFLATION COOLS AS ENERGY CRUNCH EASES

Ok, I’ll temper my enthusiasm right off the hop – Eurozone inflation slipped to 9.2 per cent in December, down from 10.1 per cent a month before, according to preliminary data but again, that’s still a staggering number when it comes to year-over-year price pressures. The elephant in the room remains the energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is stretching into its second year. All that inflation has led the European Central Bank to hike rates four times off the effective lower bound in a bid to get price pressures under control, with expectations the ECB will be forced to hike further.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Shares of Tesla are under renewed pressure – down about five per cent – after the electric vehicle maker made another round of price cuts in China as it faces an increasingly competitive electric vehicle market in the country.

Speaking of stocks under pressure, shares of Bed Bath & Beyond are down another 12 per cent after our Bloomberg News partners reported the company has begun preparations for a bankruptcy filing that could come in its first quarter of the year. That follows yesterday’s warning from the company about the possibility it could cease to be a going concern.

Vermilion Energy is returning cash to shareholders, boosting its quarterly dividend 25 per cent to $0.10 per share and announcing plans to resume its share buyback program.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS