No, I didn’t see either movie this weekend. Today is the last day of a six-day stretch of solo parenting. My husband has been in Paris all-week, allegedly for work. Despite the rigours of his schedule he was apparently able to steal 3.5 hours to line up and watch Oppenheimer. He said it was great. I’m thrilled for him. He contributed to the US$500 million in global box office receipts for both films. Barbie pulled in more than 65 per cent of total receipts. A woman doing more of the work? Quelle surprise, as they say in France.

Here are five things to know this morning.

Hot streaks: The Dow Jones Industrial Average is looking to make it 11 sessions in a row of gains. The index climbed for 10th day on Friday, the longest streak since 2017. We are also nine months past the low for the S&P 500 and Bespoke notes that since World War II once we get nine months past a major bear market low, the S&P 500 has been higher a year later 12 out of 13 times. Further, if this bull market would be to last as long as historical bull markets (1,011 days) and notch the same average gains (114 per cent) then it can last until July 2025 with an additional 68 per cent upside to go. But beware of seasonality: August and September are historically weak for equities. The TSX is sitting at the same levels it tops out at least two times so far this year. Can it break out?

Little bits floating around: The market is tentatively positive as it sits at the doorstep of major events this week. This morning European data flashed aggressive recession signals as the composite PMI contracted more than expected and put in the lowest reading since November. Against this backdrop, the ECB will make a rate decision on Thursday. They are expected to hike and we will watch for hawkish signals for the rest of the year. Speaking of central banks, the U.S. Federal Reserve also makes its rate decision this week. On Wednesday the Fed is expected to hike rates for an eleventh time in the cycle, but we will watch for signs that this is the final one. The market is pricing in a 33 per cent chance of a rate hike in September, up from 22 per cent last week. And then we have earnings, 30 per cent of the S&P 500 reports this week featuring reports from Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta which make up 12 per cent of the S&P 500’s market cap.

Shopify gets a new bull: Shares of Shopify are up in the pre-market after an upgrade at MoffettNathanson. The analyst, Michael Morton, starts by addressing the elephant in the room: Shopify trades at an elevated multiple. Nevertheless, the analyst presses on, and says the company is poised for an inflection that consensus is missing. While everyone focuses on the company abandoning its fulfillment strategy, Morton says the company is gaining traction with enterprise clients. A catalyst for growth he thinks investors are missing. The price target suggests 15 per cent upside. We will speak to the analyst on Morning Markets at 10:30 a.m. EDT this morning.

Tesla downgraded: Shares of Tesla are down in the pre-market after getting a downgrade from UBS. The analyst believes after a 140 per cent rally so far this year, the stock accounts for any demand increase that price cuts may bring.

Going Ape: Shares of AMC are surging more than 40 per cent in the pre-market after the company was dealt a blow in court on its planned conversion of its preferred shares (so-called APE shares) to common equity. Retail shareholders that are responsible for the meme frenzy around the stock have taken issue with how dilutive the conversion will be. AMC is resubmitting its proposal for conversion as the CEO says this needs to get done in order to ensure the company can raise capital in the future. “If we are unable to raise equity capital, the risk materially increases of AMC conceivably running out of cash in 2024 or 2025,” said AMC CEO Adam Aron in an open letter.