It’s decision day for U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell & Co., where the Fed is widely expected to hit the pause button on its aggressive rate hiking cycle after 10 straight increases. The swaps market has the Fed down to maintain its target range for the benchmark rate at five to 5.25 per cent at today’s meeting as it assesses how the economy is digesting 500 basis points worth of hikes over the last year or so, aimed at stamping down sky-high inflation. On that note, inflation south of the border has been moderating – four per cent year-over-year in May – but that’s still twice the central bank’s target range. And while that headline number is declining, it’s still a somewhat complicated picture – yesterday’s inflation print was in no small part driven by so-called base effects (basically, inflation slowing from a very hot pace a year ago) and declining energy prices, rather than a broad easing of price pressures. In any case, we’ll bring you full coverage including Powell’s press conference, all starting from 2 p.m. EDT today.

IEA WARNS OF SLOWING OIL DEMAND GROWTH

The International Energy Agency is warning global oil demand growth will slow precipitously as we near a peak in consumption. The IEA says 2024 demand is expected to grow at half the rate seen in the prior two years, before essentially hitting stall speed in 2028 (growth of 400,000 barrels per day by then.) The IEA says gasoline use will go into decline from this year onwards, with demand for oil as a transport fuel writ large following suit in three years, with the remainder of demand growth being confined to petrochemicals. There’s also a distinct bifurcation in the near and mid-term outlooks. In the immediate future, the IEA sees the potential for world oil markets to tighten “significantly” due to a rebound in Chinese consumption and lower production out of OPEC+ before the aforementioned slowdown kicks in.

CANACCORD TAKE-PRIVATE PLAN ABANDONED

The management-led leveraged buyout aimed at taking Canaccord Genuity off the public markets has fallen apart after the group failed to get swift regulatory approval for the deal. The group – led by CEO Dan Daviau and Chair David Kassie – are walking away from the deal, rather than extending the deadline (which expired yesterday) as the company had sought. Last month, Canaccord warned it was dealing with an “ongoing regulatory matter” at one of its foreign divisions that could drag out the timeline of the deal past that deadline, though it didn’t specify exactly what the regulatory matter was. All that being said, it looks like markets were expecting such an outcome – shares of Canaccord have been trading a bit more than 20 per cent south of the offer price of $11.25.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Oxford Properties has snapped up the posh Rimrock Resort in Banff, Alta., for $170 million.

Shell is boosting its dividend by 15 per cent and is pledging to increase natural gas production.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS