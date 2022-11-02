It’s decision day for the U.S. Federal Reserve and traders are betting on yet another outsized rate increase. Betting odds are the fed will hike by another three-quarters of a per cent at this meeting, bringing the policy rate range to 3.75-4 per cent. Now, the question from there becomes how much further Jay Powell & Co. go, as the world grapples with recession risks due to said rising rates – worth noting general consensus is a terminal rate, i.e. where the fed ends its rate increase cycle, is generally thought of as in the 4-4.5 per cent range, so not too far from where we think we’ll be later today.

MACKLEM REITERATES RATES NEED TO RISE FURTHER

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem reiterated his stance that rates will need to continue rising but has signaled we’re getting to the back nine on this round of tightening. Speaking before a Senate committee late yesterday, Macklem spoke directly to the risks of over and under-tightening to the domestic economy, as the central bank looks to balance the monetary policy risks as it tackles sky-high inflation. The Bank of Canada has been extremely aggressive in its fight against price pressures, raising its policy rate a full 3.5 percentage points from the pandemic trough of 0.25 per cent.

REGULATOR DIGS IN ON ROGERS-SHAW DEAL

Canada’s antitrust watchdog isn’t yielding any ground in its fight against Rogers’ planned $20 billion takeover of Shaw. The Competition Bureau says a trial is needed to address what it views as problems with the deal, arguing blocking the acquisition is in the public interest. Rogers has attempted to assuage concerns over a reduction of competition due to the deal by agreeing to sell Shaw’s Freedom Mobile unit to Quebecor for $2.85 billion, contingent on its acquisition of Shaw being approved.

CANADA GOOSE LOWERS OUTLOOK ON CHINA CONCERNS

Shares of Canada Goose have been tumbling in the premarket – at last check, down some seven per cent in New York – after the company cut its full-year revenue outlook. The high-end parka maker says it now expects revenue to come in between $1.2-$1.3 billion for the year, down from an earlier view of $1.4 billion. Canada Goose is blaming the economic uncertainty out of China – where COVID-zero policies have taken a bite out of economic growth due to reduced social mobility – for the cut.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Cenovus topped quarterly adjusted earnings per share estimates amid continued firmness in commodity prices. The energy giant also announced it has driven down its debt by $4.3 billion since the start of this year.

A subsidiary of MTY Food Group is snapping up Wetzel’s Pretzels for US$207 million, adding the pretzel purveyor to its stable of brands that includes Manchu Wok, Jugo Juice and mmmuffins

Calfrac Well Services topped quarterly earnings expectations and posted its strongest margins since 2012.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS