It's decision day for the U.S. Federal Reserve, with Chair Jay Powell poised to deliver the final rate decision of the year at 2 p.m. EST. Markets are generally expecting a downshift in the pace of hikes out of the Fed, with the average economist forecast calling for a half percentage point increase to bring the target range to 4.25-4.5 per cent – while that's still a historically outsized increase, it is at a smaller scale than the string of 75-basis-point hikes we've seen recently. Now, the real intrigue comes from the press conference following the decision and how Powell & Co. are viewing the evolving inflation picture, given yesterday's softer-than-expected print on price pressures (though worth noting that 7.1 per cent year-over-year inflation, while moderating from the highs, still remains more than three times the central bank's target rate.)

FINAL DAY FOR ROGERS TO PLEAD ITS CASE

We're heading into the final day of closing arguments over Rogers' planned $20-billion acquisition of Shaw as the telco looks to convince the Competition Tribunal that Competition Commissioner Matthew Boswell's concerns are unwarranted. At yesterday's hearings, a lawyer for the competition czar argued Shaw's assertion that its wireless business has not been profitable “doesn't stand up to scrutiny,” as the bureau continues to dig in its heels in opposition to the deal. At the core of Rogers' argument that the deal would not substantially lessen competition is Shaw's deal to sell its Freedom Mobile wireless unit to Quebecor for $2.85 billion should the acquisition get the green light.

BAD WEATHER HAMPERS KEYSTONE RESTART

Mother Nature is reportedly not cooperating with TC Energy's plans to restart some oil flows through the Keystone Pipeline. Our Bloomberg News partners are reporting that the company's efforts to restart a segment of the pipeline that flows eastward to Patoka, Illinois, are being delayed by inclement weather and the spill site being in close proximity to a creek. According to sources familiar with the matter, TC is still aiming for a full restart of the 600,000-barrel-per-day pipeline on December 20, though efforts are still ongoing to clean up the estimated 14,000-barrel spill.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Sam Bankman-Fried has been denied bail in the Bahamas, where a judge ruled he should not walk free due to potential flight risk.

Bausch Health investors have lost a legal fight to block the planned spinoff of the company's eye-care business, as a New Jersey judge concluded it wouldn't be proper to intervene since said spinoff is not imminent.

Scotia analyst Maher Yaghi is taking a scalpel to his price target on shares of Cineplex – lowering it to $14.25 from $14.75 – due to what he views as a soft start to the fourth quarter at the box office (though Yaghi did note that the imminent release of the new Avatar film from James Cameron will be key to how the quarter ultimately plays out.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS