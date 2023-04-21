North American equity markets appear to be taking a breather to cap off what’s been a rather busy week, between corporate earnings south of the border and concerns over the path of interest rates. Futures south of the border are pointing to a modestly negative open, though nothing too extreme, putting all three of the major indices on track for a negative showing for the week. Back here at home, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is modestly positive for the week – up about a third of one per cent – with Bellus Health, Interfor and CI Financial leading the way.

B.C. PREMIER EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER GLENCORE’S TECK PURSUIT

British Columbia Premier David Eby is throwing another potential hurdle in front of Glencore’s pursuit of Teck Resources. Eby says he’s concerned the Swiss commodities giant would not be able to meet his province’s high environmental, social and governance standards, given its history of some dicey transactions and allegations of corruption in other jurisdictions. Eby said he plans to speak with the federal government about the matter, given Ottawa has the ability to block foreign takeovers of Canadian companies on a number of grounds.

TESLA INVESTOR GROUP ACCUSES EV-MAKER OF MISMANAGEMENT

A coalition of 17 investors in Tesla is accusing the company of mismanagement, arguing CEO Elon Musk is simply stretched too thin across his portfolio of companies. The group, which collectively holds more than US$1.5-billion worth of Tesla shares, says Musk is distracted by his commitments to other companies and needs to be refocused on his role at the company. The split focus was on stark display just yesterday – while shares of Tesla were under intense pressure in the wake of Musk’s declaration the EV-maker would put market share above margins, Musk was on-hand watching the launch (and subsequent explosion) of SpaceX’s Starship rocket.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Law enforcement officials are investigating a heist at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, where a container holding more than $20-million of gold and other items was taken from a cargo holding area.

Rogers Communications has hired former Industry Minister Navdeep Bains as its new chief corporate affairs officer.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS