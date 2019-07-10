Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

It’s decision day for the Bank of Canada. And while the outcome (rates on hold) seems like a slam dunk, the messaging is not – and we’ll be hunting for any signal the central bank is ready to resist the trend toward looser monetary policy. Good time for a refresher on what economists recently told us about the prospect of divergence with the U.S. Federal Reserve. And that potential divergence will be on full display today as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell begins two days of Congressional testimony.

Meanwhile, here’s some of what the economy has delivered since the last rate decision in May.

Date Data Actual May 31 March GDP +0.5% June 6 April International trade deficit $970 million June 7 May labour force survey +27,700 jobs June 18 April manufacturing sales -0.6% June 19 May consumer price index +2.4% y/y June 21 April retail sales +0.1% June 28 April GDP +0.3% July 3 May international trade surplus $760 million July 5 June labour force survey -2,200 jobs

BOMBARDIER CUTS

If the various reports are correct, Bombardier is preparing to slash 550 jobs (roughly half the workforce) at its rail plant in Thunder Bay, Ont. – which at times has been part of the story in a troublesome streetcar order from the Toronto Transit Commission. It would be just the latest wave of layoffs in CEO Alain Bellemare’s transformation of the Canadian plane and train maker, and with profound implications for the city of Thunder Bay. We’ll chase reaction from a range of stakeholders.

CANNTRUST WOES

The pot company’s production infraction is snowballing into more problems. BNN Bloomberg's David George-Cosh has confirmed the Ontario Cannabis Store yanked some of CannTrust’s products from its shelves as Health Canada continues its review of unlicensed production at one of the company’s facilities. All the details here.

AIMIA FACES SHAREHOLDERS

Aimia has some angry shareholders on its hands. This morning, Mittleman Brothers warned the company it should not assume ongoing support from its top holder. And earlier this week, a group of frustrated shareholders lambasted the company over what appears to have been a controversial annual meeting where almost every direct faced stunningly high proportions of withheld support.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Hudbay Minerals president & CEO Alan Hair has stepped down. He’s being replaced on an interim basis by Peter Kukielski. Not suggesting a causal link, but worth keeping in mind the miner and an activist shareholder declared a truce in early May.

-Alimentation Couche-Tard will be a stock to watch after the convenience store chain reported lower second-quarter profit, narrowly missing expectations in the process, amid an uptick in expenses.

-Royal LePage CEO Phil Soper is crediting "many stubborn homeowners" for propping up home values in B.C. and Alberta by refusing to list their "precious real estate" at less than perceived fair value.

-WestJet this morning touted support from Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services as the proxy advisors recommend investors vote in favour of the proposed takeover by Onex.

-Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. are falling in pre-market trading after the jean maker posted lower adjusted second-quarter profit.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Cogeco; Bed, Bath & Beyond

-9:00 a.m. ET: Infrastructure Minister François-Philippe Champagne visits St. Catharines Transit Garage (watch for comments on Bombardier)

-10:00 a.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses U.S. House Financial Services Committee (prepared remarks expected to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET)

-10:00 a.m. ET: Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report (plus news conference at 11:15 a.m. ET)

-12:45 p.m. ET: Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announces investment in beef industry at Calgary Stampede

-1:30 p.m. ET: Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi addresses Edmonton chamber of commerce (plus avail)

-2:00 p.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting

-2:00 p.m. ET: Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains makes announcement in Ottawa (watch for comments on Bombardier)

-2:15 p.m. ET: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe holds media avail at Council of the Federation meeting in Saskatoon

-Sun Valley media conference begins

