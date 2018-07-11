Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Investors are convinced the Bank of Canada is going to raise interest rates today, with the implied probability of a quarter-point move now sitting at 90.7 per cent. This morning we’ll assess the cases for and against giving the market what it expects at a time of trade uncertainty and amid concern some Canadians are already on the verge of buckling under the weight of their balance sheets.

Once the decision is out, presuming the bank lives up to expectations, we’ll make these prominent pillars of our coverage:

-The dollar: Bloomberg News pointed out yesterday bearish bets against the loonie are at the highest level since June 2017.

-Housing: What happens for prospective homeowners who’ve already seen rates rise three times since last summer, not to mention new stress tests for uninsured borrowers? Anecdotally, there are some amazing/terrifying stories about full-blown bidding wars for rental units as people get priced out of homeownership.

Here’s some of what the economy has offered up since the bank’s last rate decision in May:

Key Economic Data Date Data Actual May 31 March GDP +0.3% June 6 April trade deficit $1.9 billion June 8 May labour force survey -7,500 jobs / 5.8% unemployment June 15 April manufacturing sales -1.3% June 22 April retail sales -1.2% June 22 May CPI +2.2% y/y June 29 April GDP +0.1% July 6 May trade deficit $2.8 billion July 6 June labour force survey +31,800 jobs / 6.0% unemployment

TIM HORTONS IN CHINA

Restaurant Brands International is taking Tim Hortons into the world’s second largest economy. Thanks to a new joint venture with Cartesian Capital Group, 1,500 Tims stores will open in China over the next decade.

U.S. FANS TRADE WAR WITH CHINA

The Trump administration is threatening to impose tariffs on another US$200 billion worth of imports from China. It shouldn't come as a surprise. The White House had threatened to do so if China retaliated against the tariffs that came into effect on July 6, which it did. There's still a lengthy review process before new tariffs take effect, but investors aren't waiting to see how that plays out. European and Asian stocks are down across the board and futures are pointing to a sharp drop at the start of trading in New York. Good time to point out the TSX hit new all-time closing and intraday highs yesterday, thanks in part to Couche-Tard’s surge.

JETBLUE ORDERS CSERIES A220s

Surely this would have been in the works for a long time, but it’s interesting how timing worked out: JetBlue announcing an order for up 120 A220 jets, less than 12 hours after Airbus had put its mark on Bombardier’s former crown jewel by stripping it of the CSeries name. Main question is how many other carriers will sign up now that Airbus is in control.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-U.S. President Donald Trump tore a strip off Germany during a bilateral with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg this morning in Brussels, accusing Angela Merkel’s country of being “totally controlled by Russia” by virtue of its energy needs. Good time to point back to this story.

-Hydro One’s $6.7-billion takeover of Avista has cleared yet another regulatory hurdle, this time in Montana. The companies are still awaiting the go-ahead from Washington, Idaho and Oregon. Meanwhile, Mayo Schmidt is still CEO, after Ontario Premier Doug Ford failed to deliver on his vow to oust Hydro One’s boss as his first order of business.

-Canopy Growth is buying into vertical integration with a $269-million all-stock takeover of pot retailer Hiku Brands. The deal busts up an existing pact with WeedMD.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable results: Postmedia, Aritzia, Cogeco

-10:00 a.m. ET: Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report, plus news conference (11:15 a.m. ET)

-10:00 a.m. ET: JetBlue conference call re. A220 order

-NATO summit in Brussels

-Sun Valley Media Conference underway

