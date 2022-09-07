Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

It’s essentially a slam dunk that the Bank of Canada will raise its main policy rate for the fifth time in as many meetings today. The only question is whether it will be half a point or a three-quarter point move. Or more. BMO Capital Markets chief economist Doug Porter, whose team is expecting ¾ of a point hike, stated in a note to clients there are “clear upside risks. After all, the entire forecasting world was also calling for a 75 basis point move in July, and the BoC delivered 100 bps.”

We’ll set the scene starting at 8 a.m. EDT, and look forward to robust breaking news coverage from 10-11 a.m. EDT with Desjardins chief economist and strategist Jimmy Jean, CIBC Capital Markets head of G10 FX strategy Jeremy Stretch, National Bank of Canada chief rates strategist Warren Lovely, and Toronto real estate broker Nasma Ali. They’ll help us identify clues in the central bank’s statement about whether it’s getting ready to pause and the consequences for Canada’s economy.

MARKET WATCH

Let’s start with the currency market, where the U.S. dollar is extending its gains against almost every major global currency this morning — including the loonie, which somehow is trading below where it was on March 2, when the Bank of Canada started hiking rates. In equities, the S&P/TSX Composite Index closed lower yesterday for the sixth time in seven sessions, and has dropped five per cent over that span.

APPLE LAUNCH DAY

iPhone 14 is going to be revealed today, potentially providing the next catalyst for Apple heading into the holidays. At least for sales, if not the company’s stock price. Our partners at Bloomberg News pointed out this morning that Apple shares have dropped more often than not on the day of product unveilings dating back to 2011. We’ll get reaction from long-time tech analyst Scott Kessler at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Melinda French Gates revealed last night that she cut her exposure to Canadian National Railway to less than 10 per cent of the company’s common shares, meaning she’ll no longer have to abide by insider reporting rules.

Major Drilling beat expectations in its fiscal first quarter as revenue jumped 32 per cent and net profit doubled. This company’s stock has shed almost one-third of its value since the recent high in April.

Eldorado Gold announced this morning it lined up €680 million ($885 million) in financing via Greek banks for the development of its Skouries gold and copper project in that country. Skouries has been in care and maintenance mode since 2017 and Eldorado has said it’s hoping to restart construction in the second half of this year.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS