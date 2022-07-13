Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The Bank of Canada went above and beyond market expectations today by hiking its target for the overnight rate a full percentage point to 2.5 per cent. It’s the first move of that magnitude since 1998 and speaks to the scale of the task of wrestling inflation back down toward the two per cent target from the 7.7 per cent that was most recently reported. And the central bank made it clear it’s not done yet, saying it “continues to judge that interest rates will need to rise further, and the pace of increases will be guided by the bank’s ongoing assessment of the economy and inflation.”

We have in-depth analysis of what this means for the economy and your money throughout the day. Royce Mendes from Desjardins joins us at 1 p.m.; he gets the early award for our quote of the day in his note to clients: “The Bank of Canada saw the Fed hike 75 basis points and said, ‘Hold my beer.”

MARKET WATCH

U.S. inflation surged even more than expected last month. The consumer price index shot up 9.1 per cent year-over-year in June; the median estimate was for 8.8 per cent. U.S. futures flipped into the red immediately after the data dropped, no doubt as traders suspect this could force the U.S. Federal Reserve to continue hiking rates aggressively. “A fed pivot … remains a long ways away,” said Wells Fargo Economist Michel Pugliese in his instant analysis with us. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude also slumped into negative territory after the American inflation figures were released. In its new assessment of the oil market, the International Energy Agency trimmed its demand-growth forecasts for this year and 2023, while cautioning that “rarely has the outlook for oil markets been more uncertain.”

ROGERS AIMS TO MAKE AMENDS

After initially pledging two days’ worth of service credits to its subscribers, Rogers Communications yesterday said it will more than double that to five days. And while analysts have been trying to pin a number on the cost (recall that Tim Casey at BMO and Adam Shine at National Bank ball parked the financial hit for a two-day credit at about $70 million), the chief executive of Rogers wasn’t getting bogged down by number-crunching when we spoke with him earlier this week. “We’re going to do the right thing as we work with customers in terms of those credits, and that financial impact is going to be what it’s going to be,” Tony Staffieri told Jacqueline Monday.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Goodfood Market’s chief executive said the meal-kit and grocery delivery service is on track to return to profitability (on adjusted EBITDA basis) in the first half of its next fiscal year after taking a step in that direction in its latest quarter. The adjusted loss in its fiscal third quarter was pared to $10.6 million from $13.6 million in the fiscal second quarter even as sales slipped. Looks like Goodfood had a tighter grip on costs and expenses in the latest quarter. And now the CEO is talking about “opportunities to optimize our facilities”, which sounds like code for potential closure(s) and scaling back the number of ingredients in ready-to-eat meals. On top of all that, he said Goodfood hiked prices this month.

It’s a glass half-full/half-empty story at Delta Air Lines. It said its second-quarter revenue was at 99 per cent of Q2 2019 levels. However, its per-share profit lagged expectations as its fuel tab and a key cost metric (cost per available seat mile) spiked a little more than 40 per cent compared to three years earlier.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS