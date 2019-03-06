Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The Bank of Canada has softened its stance on the outlook for higher rates, keeping its main rate unchanged today, while acknowledging the economy is suffering a sharper slowdown than it expected. Now, the central bank says there's an "increased uncertainty" about when rates will rise.

Here are some economic highlights (lowlights?) since the last rate decision on Jan. 9

Jan. 18 December CPI +2.0% y/y Jan. 22 November manufacturing sales -1.7% Jan. 23 November retail sales -0.9% Jan. 31 November GDP -0.1% Feb. 8 January labour force survey +66,800 jobs Feb. 14 December manufacturing sales -1.3% Feb. 22 December retail sales -0.1% Feb. 27 January CPI +1.4% y/y Mar. 1 December GDP +1.4% y/y

OECD CUTS OUTLOOK

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has taken a hatchet to its forecast for Canada, now calling for 1.5 per cent growth this year, compared to its previous call for GDP to rise 2.2 per cent in 2019. The new outlook comes alongside downward revisions to the global outlook, with the OECD rattling off a long list of familiar risks as factors.

SNC HEARING RESUMES

Gerald Butts will give his side of the story today as the House of Commons Justice Committee continues its review of the scandal surrounding SNC-Lavalin. In her testimony last month, former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould described a meeting on Dec. 5, where she said the prime minister’s former principal secretary "took over the conversation and said how we need a solution on the SNC stuff." Butts is scheduled to speak at 10:00 a.m, ET. We'll juggle that with Bank of Canada coverage. Meanwhile, CTV News is reporting the PM has brought Ambassador David MacNaughton into high-level talks on his communications strategy, including a potential shift “toward remorse or taking responsibility for how the scandal has been handled.”

HUAWEI CFO, CANOLA COMPLICATE CHINA-CANADA RELATIONS

Meng Wanzhou is due back in court today for the start of what could be a long legal fight over potential extradition to the United States. The hearing comes one day after news surfaced that China is refusing canola imports from Winnipeg’s Richardson International. The company’s general counsel told CTV News: “In our view, this is wider than a Richardson customer type of issue, this is a Canada-China issue.” A China foreign ministry official says the ban is “definitely well-founded”, citing “dangerous pests” in Canadian canola exports.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Another reminder that Canada’s long hoped-for export recovery is a work in progress. StatsCan says the country’s trade deficit widened to a record $4.6 billion in December as international shipments fell 3.8 per cent

-Bloomberg News is reporting U.S. President Donald Trump wants his team to cut a trade deal with China “soon in hope of fueling a market rally”.

-Aecon Group is raising its quarterly dividend after posting year-end results showing a $6.8-billion backlog (compared to $4.2B a year earlier).

-The Financial Times is reporting Bombardier has started heaping pressure on the Democratic Unionist Party to support U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan. Bombardier has ~4,000 workers in Belfast.

-Newmont Mining President & COO Tom Palmer told The FT he had a “constructive” discussion with Barrick CEO Mark Bristow over dinner yesterday about a proposed JV in Nevada. Separately, Barrick’s top shareholder told Bloomberg his shop is “not full-on opposed” to a deal between the two companies.

-After a perplexing sequence of events involving its former CEO, now Namaste Technologies says it’s hunting for a new auditor after PwC quit. In a short statement last night, the cannabis e-commerce firm warned it’s unlikely to meet the March 31 deadline to file annual financials; it also said it’s getting legal counsel on tax compliance.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Spin Master, Peyto Exploration, Detour Gold, Element Fleet Management, Dollar Tree

-Notable data: Canadian trade balance, Canadian labour productivity, U.S. trade balance

-9:00 a.m. ET: Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Finance Minister Bill Morneau, Dr. Eric Hoskins makes announcement in Toronot re. National Pharmacare

-9:30 a.m. ET: Public Safety Minister announces "significant investment" in Regina to support Canada's steel industry

-9:30 a.m. ET: Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer makes announcement in Mississauga, discusses plan to "make life more affordable" (taking same announcement to Quebec City at 3:30 p.m. ET)

-10:00 a.m. ET: Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision

-10:00 a.m. ET: Gerald Butts to address House of Commons Justice Committee

-11:15 a.m. ET: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland delivers remarks in Montreal on "harnessing the opportunities of the new NAFTA"​

-12:00 p.m. ET: Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains delivers remarks at Cisco office in Calgary

-12:30 p.m. ET: Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna holds media avail in Vaughan, Ont.

-1:00 p.m. ET: Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou court hearing in Vancouver to schedule extradition hearing

-2:00 p.m. ET: Deputy Justice Minister and Deputy Attorney General Nathalie Drouin and Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick address House Justice Committee

-2:00 p.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book

