Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins caught currency traders by surprise yesterday afternoon. She revealed in a speech the central bank discussed abandoning its boilerplate “gradual approach” language on rate increases earlier this week, but ultimately decided that verbiage is still appropriate. The disclosure was an eye-opener for markets, with the Canadian dollar shooting higher when Wilkins’ remarks were released, and led to some head-scratching on Bay Street. “Markets may wonder how to reconcile a BoC that chose not to tighten at all in September with one that sounded close to accelerating the rate hike pace,” wrote CIBC Capital Markets Chief Economist Avery Shenfeld in a note to clients. “Confusing? Indeed.”

We'll be taking a look at how households will manage whenever the central bank speeds up policy tightening.

CANADA'S JOBS DATA STUNS

The economy unexpectedly lost almost 52,000 positions in August and the unemployment rate inched up six per cent. Bay Street was expecting modest employment growth last month, but a sharp drop in part-time work led to the downside surprise. The country's most populous province suffered most, with Ontario shedding nearly 81,000 part-time jobs in August.

NOTLEY HOLDS OFF ON THREATS, FOR NOW

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she’s not prepared to set a deadline for the federal government to map out its strategy after the Federal Court of Appeal’s decision last week on the Trans Mountain expansion. But she also made it clear her patience has limits. “There are a number of tools at our disposal … I’m not quite into the mode of making threats,” she said. It begs the question of what those tools would be.

NAFTA LATEST

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will meet again this morning, but the finish line still isn’t within sight. Multiple sources are telling our Bloomberg partners it’s unlikely we’ll see a deal this week.

TARIFF WATCH

Now that public consultations are over, everyone is waiting to see if the U.S. will go ahead with additional tariffs on as much as US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods. Bloomberg is reporting prominent tech companies including Cisco and Hewlett-Packard Enterprises sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer yesterday pleading for the administration to hold off escalating the the tit-for-tat battle.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Lundin Mining says it will not amend the terms of its hostile takeover offer for Nevsun Resources after the latter struck a friendly deal with Zijin Mining Group.

-Hydro One announced today ex-CIBC executive Tom Woods has been appointed as its chairman. The utility company also shuffled Chris Lopez to the post of acting chief financial officer.

-In the latest sign of investors’ hearty appetite for the cannabis sector, Horizons announced this morning its HMMJ exchange-traded fund now has $1 billion in assets under management.

-Shares of Tesla have been down more than 8 per cent in pre-market trading after a pair of executive departures (accounting and HR chiefs). And then there’s also the attention surrounding CEO Elon Musk’s podcast appearance with Joe Rogan.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-7 a.m. ET: Greater Montreal Real Estate Board releases August sales data

-10:45 a.m. ET: Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains delivers remarks at Hamilton steel summit (plus avail at 11 a.m. ET)

-11 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in armchair discussion at Deloitte partner meeting in Ottawa

-11:30 a.m. ET: Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi makes announcement and holds avail at Canadian Council of Forest Ministers in Halifax

-2:05 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to Joint Fundraising Committee Reception in Fargo, North Dakota

-5:30 p.m. ET: Trump delivers remarks to Joint Fundraising Committee Reception in Sioux Falls, South Dakota