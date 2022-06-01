Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

It’s decision day for the Bank of Canada, and the expectation is for a second consecutive half-point hike. But let’s not get ho-hum about that. Recall that April’s move was the first move of that magnitude since 2000. We’ve got wall-to-wall analysis in the 10 a.m. hour, including insight on the stakes for investors, banks, household finances, and housing markets — plus perspective on what comes next from the central bank. Recall the Bank of Canada has estimated the neutral rate would be around 2.5 per cent, and has indicated that going above neutral could be necessary if inflationary pressures don’t relent. We’ll also keep an eye today on the Canadian dollar, which is into a sixth consecutive day of gains. The loonie is up more than a cent against the U.S. dollar over that stretch.

WESTJET CEO BLASTS FEDS

This may be the most overt criticism of the Canadian government’s travel policies that I’ve seen from the chief executive of a major Canadian airline. In a tweet yesterday evening (from an unverified account), WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech said “there is no more logic to maintain” the vaccine mandate for travelers and workers in the airline industry. He added that dropping the mandate would “relax some of the operational challenges at airports.”

TSX STREAK SNAPPED

The S&P/TSX Composite Index shed points yesterday for the first time since May 18, ending its longest winning streak since October as energy heavyweights Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor, and Enbridge dragged down the market. Glass half-full perspective: the TSX is up five per cent since the recent low on May 12. Glass half-empty: the TSX is down six per cent from its record closing high on March 29.

TELL US WHAT YOU REALLY THINK, ELON

“They should pretend to work somewhere else.” That’s what Elon Musk said in a tweet early this morning, after someone tweeted out a leaked (purported) memo sent by Musk to Tesla’s executive staff that ordered them to work in the office at least 40 hours per week if they also want flexibility to carry out some duties remotely. Can’t help but wonder how that tone goes over with his team and the signal it sends to Twitter’s workforce as they watch Musk’s takeover attempt play out.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

WSP Global announced this morning it’s paying US$1.8 billion buy John Wood Group Plc’s environment and infrastructure business. In its release, WSP said the deal will immediately boost earnings and touted it as a significant expansion for its environmental consulting business in the U.S.

CAE said this morning it’s expecting “additional opportunities” for its defense business due to “current geopolitical events (that) have galvanized national defense priorities in the U.S. and across NATO.” The Montreal-based simulator company that’s best known for its aviation unit reported a seven per cent rise in fourth-quarter revenue this morning, and adjusted earnings per share that surged 32 per cent year-over-year. Revenue in the company’s defense unit spiked 40 per cent to $469.5 million. These are the results that had been delayed due to auditors that required extra time to finish their work.

BlackBerry has an asset sale that’s on the rocks. The company announced this morning it’s “exploring alternative options” for a basket of non-core patents that it previously agreed to sell to Catapult IP Innovations for US$600 million. In a release, BlackBerry said it still “looks forward” to doing the deal with Catapult, but since it still hasn’t closed and because Catapult is still working on financing, BlackBerry is opting to play the field.

Laurentian Bank announced a modest dividend hike this morning, with the quarterly payout rising to $0.45 per share from $0.44. It also reported fiscal second-quarter adjusted profit that exceeded expectations ($1.39 vs $1.15).

Salesforce.com shares have been up almost 10 per cent in pre-market trading after the maker of customer relationship management (CRM) software raised its full-year profit forecast, albeit while trimming its revenue outlook. Entering today’s session, Salesforce shares have tumbled 37 per cent year-to-date.

What a difference a year makes for makers of computers. HP late yesterday said revenue from its consumer business fell six per cent year-over-year in the fiscal second quarter. In the second quarter of its previous fiscal year, consumer revenue surged 72 per cent. Perhaps this is a sign that either the upgrade cycle has been exhausted, or there’s simply less demand as more workers return to offices.

Jamieson Wellness announced this morning it’s buying Nutrawise Health & Beauty Corporation for US$210 million, plus future contingent payments. The deal is a mix of cash and stock; Jamieson said the takeover will immediately boost its earnings after it closes.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS