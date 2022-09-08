Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

One thing is clear after the Bank of Canada hiked its main policy rate for the fifth time in as many meetings: the experts who we speak with want the central bank to stop dancing around the financial pain that some households will face (on that note: all of the Big Six banks are hiking their prime rates three-quarters of a point today). Jimmy Jean from Desjardins told us it’s time for the central bank to “stop sugarcoating” things. And Warren Lovely from National Bank said “we just need to have an adult conversation” about the narrowing likelihood of a soft landing.

Today, the Bank of Canada’s second-in-command has an opportunity to address those criticisms when Carolyn Rogers delivers a speech in Calgary and takes questions from reporters. And, based on The Canadian Press’s reporting, the government is planning to announce new measures before Rogers’ speech to help the most vulnerable Canadians, including richer GST rebate cheques.

All of this — plus the European Central Bank’s hike this morning and remarks by U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell — should make for a great conversation with David Rosenberg at 9 a.m. EDT.

MARKET WATCH

No surprise to see U.S. futures essentially flat ahead of Powell’s remarks. In the FX market, the U.S. dollar index is giving up some gains after hitting a record high yesterday. The retracement helps explain why the Canadian dollar has turned higher after shedding nearly one-third of a cent against the USD in intraday trading yesterday. As for Canadian equities, West Texas Intermediate crude has steadied this morning, which could help the energy subgroup that weighed down the composite index yesterday. And we’ll point out here that Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan is out with some favourable comments on Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal, based on where they’re trading compared to a preferred forward-looking profit estimate.

CINEPLEX FACING CURVEBALL

The Goliath of Canada’s movie theatres is trying to figure out its next move after Cineworld seemingly called time out on the ongoing dispute over their failed tie-up. What’s at stake here is the $1.24 billion in damages that was awarded to Cineplex by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice last year, and which was due for an appeal hearing next month. After markets closed yesterday, Cineplex said Cineworld is attempting to stay that process as a result of its Chapter 11 filing in the U.S., leaving Cineplex to “explore all available avenues to advance its claim.”

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Transat A.T., which has twice dipped into the pandemic-era Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility, is all of a sudden sounding more optimistic. It generated about $508 million in revenue in its latest quarter, compared to barely $12 million a year ago, and its chief executive said in a release that current sales are “currently very comparable to 2019.” On the downside, it missed revenue expectations and warned fuel prices “are creating strong pressure” on profitability.

New rules take effect today to protect Canadian air travellers and will force airlines to provide a full refund or make alternate arrangements for the passenger if a flight is delayed for a reason outside the airline’s control and the individual cannot be rebooked within 48 hours of the original departure time.

Equinox Gold announced this morning it suspended activity at its Los Filos mine in Mexico due to an illegal blockade. Los Filos accounts for the most output of any of Equinox’s mines, with up to 170,000 ounces expected this year.

D2L, the Kitchener, Ont.-based provider of online learning software, trimmed its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA forecasts, due to staffing challenges and “elongated buying cycles” among corporate customers, among other factors. The company’s shares have lost 60 per cent of their value since the initial public offering last year.

American Eagle Outfitters has suspended its quarterly dividend as it navigates the same problems that have afflicted so many of its peers. In its second-quarter release after markets closed yesterday, the company said its quarter-end inventory was 36 per cent above year-ago levels.

Gamestop announced a partnership with the FTX crypto platform late yesterday. Other than a plan to carry FTX gift cards in Gamestop stores, details are sparse. Yet that appears to be overshadowing second-quarter sales that fell short of expectations.

Dye & Durham cleared a hurdle in its protracted attempt to buy Link Administration Holdings Limited, saying today that Australia’s competition watchdog will not oppose the deal as a result of undertakings made by the Canadian software consolidator.

Shopify has made some changes near the top of its executive ranks. Chief financial officer Amy Shapero is stepping down next month, to be replaced by Jeff Hoffmeister, who has been serving as co-head of Morgan Stanley’s U.S. technology investment banking team. Shopify is also promoting Kaz Nejatian, its VP of product, to serve as chief operating officer.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS